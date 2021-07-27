Wigan Athletic chief on DW fan return and pre-season win streak

Tom Pearce looks for an opening against Stoke

Some 507 days since the 0-0 draw against Luton on March 7 last year, the Latics fanbase was able to return to the ground and cheer on their side.

And it was a night to celebrate, as goals from Callum Lang and Stephen Humphrys saw off a Stoke side skippered by ex-Latics favourite Nick Powell.

"It was so brilliant to have the fans back inside the DW with us," Richardson enthused.

"We were saying the other day if feels such a long time since the Luton game, the last one with fans.

"But is was great to see them back in such numbers and in such good voice, willing the team on.

"When you've heard your own voice echoing round an empty stadium for a year, it's a welcome change!"

Richardson is still not getting carried away with results, after Latics followed up wins over Oldham, Fylde and Bootle with the scalp of the Championship outfit.

"Winning is a great habit, there's no doubt about that," he added.

"But at the same time you don't take anything from the results in pre-season.

"It's still about the fundamentals around the pitch, making sure players are taking in information, and doing the job spec.

"That honestly pleases you more than the result."