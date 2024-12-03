Shaun Maloney watches Callum McManaman get taken down during Latics' 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield

Shaun Maloney admitted he was left with a 'feeling of frustration' after Wigan Athletic lost for the first time in five games by the odd goal at Huddersfield Town.

Oliver Turton's snapshot at the near post nine minutes after the restart proved to be the only goal at the John Smith's Stadium.

At the other end, Latics couldn't make the most of the bulk of possession they enjoyed, and were unable to ask enough questions of the home defence.

"It's a feeling of frustration, really," acknowledged Maloney. "I thought we did a lot right but probably not enough in the final third.

"We got up there enough, but probably lacked that little bit of quality and maybe a little bit of confidence to go and show what we have.

"I'm gutted we didn't take anything, but if you don't show enough in that final third, you probably don't deserve to take anything.

"We've shown we can compete with the top teams in this league, but we're looking for a little bit more.

"I wanted more aggression...in the final third, when we had the one-v-ones, when we had the crossing opportunities.

"Look, these are a good side, they are a really big club in this league, and I think that only adds to the disappointment.

"I really wanted to take something from this game, we desperately wanted to win, and we weren't able to do that."

Maloney also held his hands up for picking up another yellow card as frustration boiled over in the technical area.

"I got really frustrated with one moment, when one of their players kicked the ball away,” he explained. "But in fairness, that was my fault, and I probably should have remained calmer. The fourth official was actually a good guy, and that was all my fault."

Jonny Smith, restored to the starting XI after his match-winning show off the bench at Cambridge had an early shot parried out, with Maleace Asamoah firing the rebound well over.

At the other end, Luke Robinson was very lucky indeed when, after being sold short by a colleague, he slid in on Ben Wiles right on the edge of the box.

A couple of inches nearer the goal and it would have been a penalty, but fortunately for Latics it was just a free-kick.

They then had another let-off when Wiles lined up the set-piece and curled a lovely shot over the wall and against the outside of the post.

Thelo Aasgaard had a shot for Latics touched around the post, and that was about it for a first period lacking in excitement and quality.

When the opening goal arrived nine minutes after the restart, it was the home side that went in front.

David Kasumo crossed from the right and Oliver Turton was given too much time and space at the near post to place his shot just inside Sam Tickle's left-hand upright.

Only a great save from Tickle prevented Josh Koroma doubling the Town lead from distance.

And not even the second-half introductions of Dion Rankine, Callum McManaman, Chris Sze, Paul Dummett and Scott Smith could rouse the visitors into a response on the scoreboard.

The result leaves Latics in 16th position in the table, two points above the relegation zone and 10 adrift of the play-offs.