Wigan Athletic chief welcomes huge headache

The Latics boss sprung a major surprise ahead of Saturday's trip to Rotherham, leaving out Graeme Shinnie - the club's player of the month for September.

In came Tom Naylor, who more than justified his manager's faith with a huge contribution at both ends, including a late goal that secured all three points.

Tom Naylor in action at Rotherham

Richardson confirmed Naylor had been brought in with one eye on the physical nature of the opposition - in both boxes - and hailed his contribution.

"You have to defend your box against Rotherham, and be very good in both boxes," Richardson said.

"I've never really been a manager to pick a team specifically for set-plays.

"But at the same time you have to be respectful and mindful of the opposition's threats as well, which we were.

"The pleasing thing for me is we have four really good central midfielders at the club, and it's my pressure to decide which ones to select."

Reflecting on Naylor's match-clinching heroics, Richardson added: "I'll take full credit for that, don't worry about that!

"But listen, we value them all, and Graeme Shinnie was just as important coming onto the field at the end and finishing the game as well as Tom started it."