Wigan Athletic close in on Kilmarnock midfielder to kick off summer spree
The 26-year-old will leave Killie this summer at the expiration of his contract, to signal the end of a four-year stint at Rugby Park.
New Killie boss Stuart Kettlewell had hoped to sign him to a new contract, but Murray has decided to try his luck in England.
Despite strong competition from a handful of League One rivals – thought to include Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Stockport County - as well as Scottish Premiership outfits Aberdeen and Hibernian, Wigan Today understands his destination looks set to be the Brick Community Stadium.
And the hope is that a deal could even be wrapped up in the early part of next week.
Latics head coach Ryan Lowe was spotted in attendance at Kilmarnock's penultimate game of the campaign at Motherwell.
Lowe has yet to make a signing this summer, but he's expected to be very busy in the market as he attempts to shape the squad he inherited from Shaun Maloney into his own mould.
Glasgow-born Murray came through the ranks at Hibernian and, after a season-long loan spell at Dunfermline Athletic in 2020/21, joined Killie in the summer of 2021.
He has scored 26 goals in 190 career appearances, and was capped by Scotland at Under-19 level.
Latics are looking for reinforcements all over the pitch as Lowe plots the rebuild.
They are also understood to be on the trail of Ross County forward Ronan Hale, but face huge competition from clubs on both sides of the border for his signature.
