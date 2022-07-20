Wiganer leaves non-league club for Love Island!

The 27-year-old, who was preparing for the 2022-23 campaign, will be one of four new contestants entering the reality TV show this week.

Allen signed a new one-year contract with the Shaymen in June and the club will decide how to proceed when he returns.

Jamie Allen, who was born in Wigan

The National League side tweeted: "Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him.

"The matter will be reviewed on his return."

Allen scored one goal in 24 league appearances last season as the west Yorkshire club finished in the play-offs.

The ITV2 show, which also featured Castleford rugby league player Jacques O'Neill, is nearing its conclusion, with the finale scheduled for August 1.