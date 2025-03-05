Glenn Whelan is in temporary charge while the Latics board decided who gets the management gig full-time

The Wigan Athletic dressing room 'will probably feel they've played some part' in the departure of Shaun Maloney, according to Glenn Whelan, who has been placed in interim charge.

Whelan was speaking after the goalless draw at Mansfield on Tuesday night, the first outing since Maloney's shock sacking on Sunday morning.

On a difficult night at Field Mill, Latics defended resolutely to pick up a precious point, but offered very little at the other end to trouble an opposition that has been in freefall in recent months.

When asked whether the off-field upheaval had contributed to the on-field display, Whelan replied: "I can sympathise with that, 100 per cent.

"A lot of these players are here at Wigan because of Shaun, and I'm sure they have been really upset with what's gone on.

"They probably feel they've played some part in that, because I know we'd all like to have got a few more results - I suppose that goes for all of us.

"I know they'll probably have all spoken to Shaun, whether that's on the phone or by message. We told them to all speak to the manager and wish him well.

"But then when they come into the training ground on Monday morning, it's all about the next game. And knowing him, he'll be really proud of what they've done on the night in difficult circumstances.

"Look, it's never nice when you work with someone, and you get so close to them, and they're relieved of their duties. It's been tough for everybody, but that's football and it's how you come back from that as a group."

Whelan admitted being handed the interim job was not a situation he found easy to handle.

"Listen, for me, who's brand new to coaching, to be thrown in as interim manager...it's not something I really wanted," he said.

"I'm only here at Wigan because of Shaun, and I spoke to him straightaway...the first thing I did was thank him, because I wouldn't be here at Wigan without him, 100 per cent.

"He was the one who took a chance on me, to bring me in, and I just wish we could have got the right results as a group that would have seen him stay around a long time.

"I wish him all the best, we'll be in touch, we'll go for a coffee or probably a beer and have a chat about things...I'll only ever have the utmost of respect for him."

Whelan also insisted he had no inkling at the weekend of Maloney's departure until the call came.

"Sometimes you can sniff these things out, or you can maybe detect a vibe around the place," he said. "For me, I don't know if it was because I was a little bit closer to Shaun, but I didn't get wind of anything. But nothing shocks you in football, the decision was made, and it's a decision that was made for the betterment of the club moving forward.

"I'll always be close to Shaun, I'm sure now he'll take a little bit of time off, spend some time with his family. But I know he'll bounce back, because he is a terrific person.

"Everyone knows the football industry is results based. But what I will say is there's been a lot of turnaround in terms of players, and trying to get the right fit, which hasn't quite happened.

"We've had some really great moments in the five months since I've been here, but there's also been moments where we need to improve."