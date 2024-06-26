Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic will start the new at home to Charlton Athletic on August 10, and will close the campaign at Northampton Town on May 3.

Shaun Maloney’s men go to Rotherham United on Boxing Day, and host Huddersfield Town on New Year's Day.

Elsewhere, it’s Bolton Wanderers away on December 14, with the reverse fixture scheduled for Tuesday, April 1 – surely on police advice.