Wigan Athletic legend explains decision to step back from day-to-day role

Graham Barrow has confirmed he is to step down as Wigan Athletic's assistant manager - but is hopeful of staying on at the club in some capacity.

The club legend - who turned 70 last month - has been conspicuous by his absence in recent weeks.

And he opted to release a unique video message to the supporters to explain why they'll be seeing less of him in future.

"I went to the Chorley game last weekend, and I obviously met a lot of supporters who were curious as to what's going on," said Barrow, who has served the club as player, captain, coach, manager, assistant manager, caretaker manager, scout and reserve-team boss.

"I told the club that I wanted to speak to the supporters, who have treated me so well over the years. I turned 70 years old last month, and I’ve been privileged in my time here. I finished myself as a player, and no one had to tell me to go.

“I’m certainly not in the mood to retire, but I do need to step back from the role I have as assistant manager. Football has become massive now in every way, in terms of time consuming, and there comes a time in your life when you have to make decisions.

“It’s certainly not been an easy decision, and it’s taken the last two months with going on holiday, and coming back to think about things. I just feel like the time is right to step down, and I just wanted to speak to people and make it clear that there are no issues with the club.

“The club has been fantastic - the owner, the chairman, and the board have been brilliant with me - and just as important, I spoke to Shaun (Maloney) a few times. I have decided to step down, the club has accepted that - and the club will always be more important than me.

“I still feel fit and I’m not in the mood to give up on football completely. But it’s more now about job satisfaction, if I do take up a role, whether that’s here or elsewhere. In an ideal world, it would be here, and negotiations are ongoing as to what role it could be.

"I just wanted to make it clear to the people who have been great to me over the years...from when I first came to the club as a player, and then as manager...we were in big trouble at the time. Then there was the Premier League, and I've had some great times here working with some fantastic people.

"It’s been a pleasure, and it's certainly not over yet...I just wanted the people, that I love, to know, from me, just exactly what is happening".

Boss Maloney has already made changes to his backroom staff this summer, with first-team coach Stephen Crainey also moving on for Bolton Wanderers.