Wigan Athletic old-boys back together at Accrington Stanley
The 29-year-old from Rochdale - who represented Scotland at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level - spent time on loan with Latics in 2015-16 under Gary Caldwell.
After joining Sunderland along with Paddy McNair, for a combined fee of £5.5million, Love has since played for Shrewsbury Town, Salford City and Morecambe, with whom he worked with Accy assistant boss - and fellow ex-Latics man - Ged Brannan.
"Donald was at Morecambe with me last year and he was captain with Faz (Farrend Rawson)," said Brennan. "He is a fantastic player, great for the changing room, experienced, been around, and a great addition for our team and our changing room. I can't wait to get going with him.
"Donald is an all-round player, he can play full-back, centre-half in the middle of a three, and centre-midfield. He is a top lad and the younger lads will benefit from his experience."
Love added: "I'm really happy to get it done. When John (Coleman, manager) and Ged said to come in and train, and get a feel for the place, straight away I knew I wanted to sign.
"I didn't really know it was a derby until I was at Morecambe, but hopefully we go and beat them this year. Knowing Ged, Faz as well, I've known Faz for two years, it was just really good to come and meet John, and then get a chance to sign."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.