Donald Love (left) during his loan spell with Latics in 2015-16

Former Wigan Athletic and Manchester United defender Donald Love has joined Accrington Stanley on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old from Rochdale - who represented Scotland at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level - spent time on loan with Latics in 2015-16 under Gary Caldwell.

After joining Sunderland along with Paddy McNair, for a combined fee of £5.5million, Love has since played for Shrewsbury Town, Salford City and Morecambe, with whom he worked with Accy assistant boss - and fellow ex-Latics man - Ged Brannan.

"Donald was at Morecambe with me last year and he was captain with Faz (Farrend Rawson)," said Brennan. "He is a fantastic player, great for the changing room, experienced, been around, and a great addition for our team and our changing room. I can't wait to get going with him.

"Donald is an all-round player, he can play full-back, centre-half in the middle of a three, and centre-midfield. He is a top lad and the younger lads will benefit from his experience."

Love added: "I'm really happy to get it done. When John (Coleman, manager) and Ged said to come in and train, and get a feel for the place, straight away I knew I wanted to sign.