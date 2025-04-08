Dale Taylor celebrates his penalty at Exeter with the Latics fans behind the goal

Wigan Athletic picked up another point on the road with Dale Taylor's second-half penalty helping them to a 1-1 draw at Exeter City.

Maleace Asamoah Jnr was the man who won the spot-kick, and he was by far and away Latics' star man on the night in Devon.

He was involved in all the positive action in the first half, chasing a deep ball, winning it, and cleverly cutting inside before seeing his low shot well saved by Joe Whitworth.

Then, after Sam Tickle collected Jack Fitzwater's flick header and immediately launched it long, Asamoah Jnr was only denied by the quick thinking of Whitworth, who raced off his line and just nicked it off him, some 35 yards from goal.

Tickle was called into action right on half-time to deny Reece Cole, and Latics took full advantage by taking the lead six minutes into the second half.

Asamoah Jnr was tripped in the box by Angus MacDonald, and Taylor sent the spot-kick right down the goal to fool the diving Whitworth.

Whitworth then denied Asamoah Jnr again before the hosts restored parity with 21 minutes remaining.

Cole hit his shot from the edge of the area it into the turf, but it looped up into the net to the delight of most of those inside St James Park.