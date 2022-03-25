Wigan Athletic man on not 'hitting the ground running'

The 31-year-old striker and Northern Ireland face a double header against Luxembourg away tonight and Hungary at home on Tuesday.

Having scored in each of his last two Latics games before going away, Magennis admits he's feeling on top of the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Magennis

Prior to that, he'd gone a dozen games without scoring since his January arrival from Hull - but his mindset never wavered.

"Anyone who knows me will know I'm naturally a loud, confident guy," he said.

"When you're not scoring, you can't afford to go into your shell, or start snatching at chances when they come.

"You've just got to keep your head down and keep that belief that the next chance will go in.

"It's much better to be in there and miss rather than not in there at all.

"And you know with the quality in this team, you're always going to get more chances.

"I think the goals were always coming - I'd had a few near misses, and a couple of offside goals.

"My confidence was never affected, but obviously I'm relieved and also delighted to be back among the goals."

Boss Leam Richardson remained adamant Magennis - like Charlie Wyke and Stephen Humphrys before him - would eventually find the goal trail.

And the much-travelled frontman appreciates that support from the manager.

"As a striker, when you come in during January, you want to hit the ground running," he added.

"That hasn't been the case, but the gaffer's always remained very fair to me.

"I've always known my role and responsibilities within the team, and it's not just scoring.

"I know people will probably think 'you're paid to score goals', but I know what else I bring to the team.

"At the same time it's nice to be scoring, especially at such an important part of the season.

"But no-one will be resting on their laurels, because the gaffer will have hesitation in putting someone else in just as he put me in.