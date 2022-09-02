Wigan Athletic man sought advice of pal before switch
Stephen Humphrys says he's hoping to transfer Wigan Athletic's 'winning mentality' to the Hearts dressing room during his season-long loan.
The 24-year-old was the solitary deadline-day departure from the DW, making the journey north for the rest of the campaign.
After finding his opportunities at Wigan limited, he's desperate to get some game-time under his belt.
And he feels he can pass on some of the Latics magic formula to his new colleagues.
"I like to think I'll bring a winning mentality, and a real will to win," he said.
"Last season at Wigan we were excellent, we stuck together even in the tough times, and I'm looking to bring that competitive edge, and help the lads as much as I can.
"I'm a really honest player, and last year I didn't play as much as I'd have liked to, on the back of a good season at Rochdale, and I'm looking forward to showing what I can do."
Humphrys also revealed he sought the advice of team-mate - and former Scotland international - Graeme Shinnie before putting pen to paper.
"I spoke to Graeme Shinnie before I signed, about the club and the SPL in general," he added.
"He told me the facilities up here are second to none and, coming up here myself, it's literally Premier League standard.
"It's a privilege to be here and I can't wait to get started.
"There's also European football to look forward to, you don't get the chance to play against sides like Fiorentina many times if any.
"To be able to test myself against sides like that, it's impossible to turn something like that down."