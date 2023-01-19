The on-loan Arsenal midfielder, who was making his Latics debut off the bench, appeared to pick up a flare that had been thrown towards the pitch in the aftermath of Will Keane's last-gasp equaliser.

That has been deemed worthy of a charge, and it remains to be seen whether player and club choose to contest it or accept the punishment.

Miguel Azeez impressed during his Latics debut at Cardiff

An FA statement read: "Wigan Athletic's Miguel Azeez has been charged following their EFL Championship game against Cardiff City on Saturday, January 14.

"The midfielder's conduct during an incident on the pitch in the 96th minute was allegedly improper, and he has until Monday, January 23 to respond."

