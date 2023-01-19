Wigan Athletic midfielder facing possible ban after being charged with 'improper conduct'
Miguel Azeez is facing a possible ban after being charged with 'improper conduct' by the FA for an incident which occurred during Wigan Athletic's trip to Cardiff last weekend.
The on-loan Arsenal midfielder, who was making his Latics debut off the bench, appeared to pick up a flare that had been thrown towards the pitch in the aftermath of Will Keane's last-gasp equaliser.
That has been deemed worthy of a charge, and it remains to be seen whether player and club choose to contest it or accept the punishment.
An FA statement read: "Wigan Athletic's Miguel Azeez has been charged following their EFL Championship game against Cardiff City on Saturday, January 14.
"The midfielder's conduct during an incident on the pitch in the 96th minute was allegedly improper, and he has until Monday, January 23 to respond."
Max Power was involved in a similar incident on the last day of the 2017/18 campaign at Doncaster, but escaped sanction.