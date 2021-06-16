Wigan Athletic new-boy determined to 'immerse myself into the culture'

Jordan Cousins

The 27-year-old midfielder, who represented England at Under-16 through to Under-20 level, joins on a two-year deal after leaving Championship side Stoke.

And although he is dropping a level to join Latics, he’s hoping it will be in order to take another huge step forward in the not-too-distance future.

“I’ve played my whole career in the Championship, and I’m desperate to get back to the Championship,” he acknowledged.

“This is not a League One club, and the aim is to get this club promoted as soon as possible.”

And after relocating to Stoke from his native London in 2019, Cousins is relishing the chance of moving an extra 45 minutes up the M6.

“All the people are really friendly up north, and I’m looking forward to immersing myself into the Wigan culture, finding out a lot more about it and meeting the fans,” he revealed.

“Listen, football is nothing without fans, and it’ll be great to get them back inside the ground after everything that’s happened.

“This feels like a brand new start for the club under the new owners, and it’s an exciting position to be in.

“Obviously there’s going to be a lot of players coming in, and the challenge for us is to gel as quickly as possible.”

Cousins becomes the fourth new signing of the summer following the arrivals of fellow free agents Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor (both Portsmouth) and Gwion Edwards (Ipswich).

Will Keane and skipper Jamie Jones have also penned new deals at the DW, joining Tom Pearce, Luke Robinson, Adam Long, Gavin Massey, Thelo Aasgaard and Callum Lang, who were

under contact beyond this summer.