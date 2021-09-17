Wigan Athletic on red alert after Curtis Tilt admission

Curtis Tilt

The big centre-back joined Latics last month on loan for the third transfer window in a row, after signaling to Millers manager Paul Warne he had 'felt the love' at the DW.

And Warne has now paved the way for a permanent January switch - if the price is right - for a player who's contracted until the summer of 2023.

“He’s gone out to Wigan and if he does really well and they want to speak to me about a permanent deal then we are open to anything," said Warne.

“If someone offered us money that was sufficient for him then he would be out of the door. But if someone did that for, say, Ben Wiles then so would he.”

Tilt rejoined Latics on deadline day after his pre-season at Rotherham was marred by hamstring trouble.

Indeed, injury has blighted his Rotherham career since he joined from Blackpool for £100,000 in January 2020, restricting him to just one senior appearance.

“Curtis is desperate to play and I can’t knock him for that,” Warne added.

“My three at the back were doing really well (last season) and I had no reason to change things, so he wanted to go back out on loan.

"It wasn’t what I wanted to happen, but I have to manage the group and the player.

“I thought he did really well for Wigan at the end of last season and I was looking forward to working with him in the summer.

“It was his opportunity to stake a claim for the shirt but then he got injured on international duty and he was out for months.

“He was a substitute in the last game of the transfer window but his mind was already on playing somewhere else.

"I rate him as a player and I like him as a lad. He is athletic and strong in the air.

“If he hadn’t got injured this summer and he’d played better than the other three then he would have been in the side and content.

“If Curtis had been in our team every week and Wigan wanted him on loan, I would have stood in his way a little bit. I sent him all the best when he went.”