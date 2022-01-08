Wigan Athletic on trail of Championship ace

Josh Magennis, playing for Hull against Latics last term

Boss Leam Richardson is desperate to bring in reinforcements across the board.

With Charlie Wyke still recuperating following his well-documented health scare, centre-forward is a position of priority.

And Latics are closing in on 31-year-old Magennis, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Northern Ireland international played a key role in Hull's League One title success last season, hitting the 20-goal mark - including goals in the home and away victories over Latics.

However, he's found the going much tougher in the second tier, managing only two goals in 19 appearances.

Magennis, who came through the ranks at Cardiff, has previously played for Aberdeen, St Mirren, Kilmarnock, Charlton and Bolton.

"There's been various conversations behind the scenes, I continue to put my thoughts forward on where I feel we should be strengthening," the Latics manager revealed earlier this week.

"Those conversations are ongoing with the chairman, the chief exec and the recruitment department.

"Fingers crossed we can make some inroads, because we're very aware we need to add depth, especially with losing Charlie and Jordan (Cousins)."