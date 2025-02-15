Ronan Darcy can't believer he hasn't put Latics ahead in the final quarter

Wigan Athletic were given a stark lesson in clinicality as two late goals at the Brick saw Stockport County continue their fine recent run with a 2-0 victory.

Latics had started well with Jonny Smith cutting in from the right in trademark fashion and seeing a shot turned behind for a corner.

But they needed Sam Tickle to pull off a great save to deny Ethan Pye as County threatened for the first time.

Latics finished the half well with James Carragher - up for a corner - seeing a powerful low shot brilliantly saved by Ben Hinchcliffe.

That was the County goalkeeper's last involvement, before having to leave the field to be replaced by Corey Addai just before the break.

Tickle saved Latics again when former Wigan man Callum Connolly met Owen Moxon's corner at the far post with a firm connection.

But Latics created - and squandered - a gilt-edged opportunity to go in front with 15 minutes remaining when substitutes Joseph Hungo and Ronan Darcy combined to almost perfect effect.

Hungbo won the ball and played in fellow January arrival Darcy, who must have thought he'd scored, only for Adaai to make an incredible save with his outstretched right leg.

And the save - or miss - came back to haunt Latics in the most brutal fashion.

Lewis Bate slotted home from close range on 79 minutes, before Will Collar beat Tickle off Callum Camps' left-wing cross with eight to go.

Addai then prevented Jason Kerr pulling one back with a late header for Latics, who are only six points ahead of fourth-bottom Crawley Town - who they go to in midweek.