Wigan Athletic players given extra day off as wait for wages goes on

Wigan Athletic’s players have been given Saturday off as they continue to wait for their wages once again.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 5th May 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 21:15 BST

The four-weekly wage cycle was again not hit on Friday morning.

Jack Whatmough cites incentives facing wounded Wigan Athletic.
It’s the latest issue in a season full of problems – mostly off the pitch - which have resulted in the staff not receiving their wages on time on FOUR occasions.

Wigan Athletic's DW StadiumWigan Athletic's DW Stadium
The latest incident caused the club to be deducted three points, which effectively sealed their relegation straight back to League One.

Wigan Today received assurances from high-ranking officials that the wages would ‘absolutely be paid’ later in the day – so technically not in breach of any legal requirement.

But the 5pm ‘deadline’ came and passed without payment.

Meaning the players have again had their patience – and loyalty – stretched at the end of a tumultuous campaign, with supporters left wondering what on earth is going on.

The squad were off as planned on Friday, but were scheduled to train on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the final game of the season against Rotherham at the DW on Monday.

Wigan Today understands they’ve already been told to take Saturday to clear their heads, and it remains to be seen whether that will be extended to Sunday – if the situation continues.

Monday’s game is effectively a dead rubber, with opponents Rotherham having already secured their safety earlier in the week.

Wigan Today has contacted all three members of the board – chairman Talal Al Hammad, acting chief executive Tom Markham and non-executive director Oliver Gottmann – for comment.

It’s believed the non-playing staff received their wages as usual.

