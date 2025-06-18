Denny Landzaat scores his thunderbolt at Arsenal in the Premiership years

Former Wigan Athletic hero Denny Landzaat has turned down a key role with Ajax Amsterdam to remain on the coaching staff with the Indonesian national side.

The 49-year-old was high on the shortlist to become new manager John Heitinga's No.2 at the Dutch powerhouse.

It would have been an emotional return for Landzaat, who came through the ranks at Ajax before moving on to MVV, Willem II and AZ Alkmaar.

After 18 months at Wigan - including a wonder-goal at Arsenal in February 2007 - Landzaat returned to Holland with Feyenoord, Twente and a second spell at Willem II.

However, Landzaat - who has received rave reviews for his work as Patrick Kluivert's right-hand man with Indonesia - is not ready to once again return home for now.

“The national‑team project comes first,” Landzaat told reporters. “I feel professionally and personally fulfilled here.

"Working with Patrick and helping Indonesia chase a historic World‑Cup berth is a challenge that excites me more than any club job right now.”

While acknowledging Ajax would 'always be in my heart', Landzaat added: “We’ve started a journey, and I want to see it through— for the players, the fans, and the legacy we all hope to create."

Landzaat was signed by Paul Jewell for around £2.5million in the summer of 2006, after Latics had comfortably consolidated their top-flight status following promotion 12 months earlier.

He made 54 appearances for Latics, scoring five times, but was offloaded to Feyenoord by Steve Bruce for a loss of around £1.5million in January 2008.

It’s perhaps no surprise to see Landzaat making waves in coaching, given some of the big names – including Louis van Gaal, Co Adriaanse and Bert van Marwijk – he worked under as a player.

Since moving into coaching, he has also benefiting from rubbing shoulders with the likes of Marco van Basten, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Henk ten Cate.

“I do indeed observe the coaches that I worked with as a player, or with whom I have worked as an assistant trainer,” he has acknowledged. “With them, I played good football, had good periods and achieved successes. And they have stimulated and supported me, to get the most out of my career. They are the ones I used to love to watch and listen to.

“But I also really enjoyed Johan Cruyff, and now I like to watch Pep Guardiola, Ronald Koeman and Eric ten Hag, because they let their teams play offensively and with clear intentions. In my view, they make the best tactical choices to ensure that their teams play according to their vision, for the best results. They inspire me.”

Landzaat coaching education includes studying for a ‘Master in Coaching’ at the Johan Cruyff Institute Amsterdam, where the great man’s motto – “You can only coach others if you can coach yourself“ – continues to inspire him.

“It is very special to be taught in a Cruyffian way, because I used to be a big fan of Johan,” recognised Landzaat. “I always appreciated him, not only as a player and trainer, but also as a person.”