Fraser Murray (left) and James Carragher (right) celebrate a Wigan Athletic goal

It was a dream debut for summer signing Fraser Murray, who bagged a brace in Wigan Athletic’s impressive 3-1 victory over Northampton Town on the opening day of the season.

Ryan Lowe’s side put on a show at the Brick Community Stadium on the opening day of the League One season, claiming all three points thanks to two goals from Murray and a Jensen Weir strike.

It was a stellar display from Latics, who have made a raft of new signings over the summer, with manager Lowe really putting his own stamp on his side now.

Murray believes Latics have set a benchmark with their win over Northampton, and head to Leyton Orient on Saturday full of confidence.

"Having your first game at home, you want to give a great performance, make it a place where no one comes to win,” Murray told Latics TV.

“I think we've kind of set a benchmark for the next home game, next away games. This is how we need to perform every game.

"I absolutely loved it - the pitch, the fans. It's a brilliant place. I had my family and my missus come down for the first time today, which was nice.

“I think if the fans are happy with the way we're playing, it gives us confidence to try things to excite them, so it goes hand in hand."

It was a dream debut for the Scotsman, who became Wigan’s first summer signing on a two-year deal following his departure from Kilmarnock.

"I am absolutely buzzing," Murray added.

“I think as far as debuts and first games of the seasons go, personally and for the team as a whole, I couldn't have asked for more.”

Next up for Latics is a trip down to East London on Saturday to face Leyton Orient, who lost 3-0 at Huddersfield Town in the opening round of fixtures.

Murray believes Latics can take a lot of confidence from their win over Northampton and take it to the capital this weekend.

“I'm looking forward to it,” Murray said. “It'll be a tough game, but we'll take the positives from today, work hard this week, and hopefully go there and give a good performance.”