Wigan Athletic skipper remains upbeat despite final sickener
Emmerson Boyce's side came up just short against their opponents, who play in a higher division, by the odd goal in three.
Latics have already secured the Lancashire Women's County League in their inaugural season, thanks to a 100 per cent record.
They also reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, only to suffer another 2-1 defeat against Accrington Stanley, who also play at a higher level.
All of which means Moore remained thoroughly upbeat despite only a second defeat of the season.
"I'm proud of the girls for their performance," she said. "We were the underdogs going into the game, but I think everyone battled hard and worked for each other.
"We stuck together as a team, but unfortunately, we didn't come away with the result we wanted. I don't think there's a lot that needs to be done differently.
"The girls are positive about the result and their performances and have already talked about our aspirations for next season, which we can't wait for."
Molly Hassall put Latics ahead, but goals from Flo Rigby and Tegan Higgins won the day for Bolton.
Latics were again backed by a sizeable following for the final at the home of Euxton Villa.
"Thank you for your unbelievable support all season," added Moore. "You've been with us at every game - home and away - and I'm sorry we couldn't get the result and another trophy for you. Thank you, and we hope to see you next season."