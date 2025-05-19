Wigan Athletic skipper remains upbeat despite final sickener

By Paul Kendrick
Published 19th May 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 16:31 BST
The Latics Ladies team have enjoyed a phenomenal maiden seasonplaceholder image
The Latics Ladies team have enjoyed a phenomenal maiden season
Captain Abbie Moore says defeat in the League Cup final to neighbours Bolton Wanderers Reserves will inspire Wigan Athletic Women to do even better next season.

Emmerson Boyce's side came up just short against their opponents, who play in a higher division, by the odd goal in three.

placeholder image
Read More
Wigan Athletic chief sends out 'no guarantees' warning to Academy starlets

Latics have already secured the Lancashire Women's County League in their inaugural season, thanks to a 100 per cent record.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, only to suffer another 2-1 defeat against Accrington Stanley, who also play at a higher level.

All of which means Moore remained thoroughly upbeat despite only a second defeat of the season.

"I'm proud of the girls for their performance," she said. "We were the underdogs going into the game, but I think everyone battled hard and worked for each other.

"We stuck together as a team, but unfortunately, we didn't come away with the result we wanted. I don't think there's a lot that needs to be done differently.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The girls are positive about the result and their performances and have already talked about our aspirations for next season, which we can't wait for."

Molly Hassall put Latics ahead, but goals from Flo Rigby and Tegan Higgins won the day for Bolton.

Latics were again backed by a sizeable following for the final at the home of Euxton Villa.

"Thank you for your unbelievable support all season," added Moore. "You've been with us at every game - home and away - and I'm sorry we couldn't get the result and another trophy for you. Thank you, and we hope to see you next season."

Related topics:Bolton
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice