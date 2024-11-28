Wigan Athletic star has cup fever as he prepares to play in 'my favourite competition'

Jonny Smith scores Latics' second goal against Northampton in midweek

Jonny Smith admits he can't wait for Wigan Athletic's trip to Cambridge United this weekend - and chance to get stuck into 'my favourite competition'.

The 27-year-old winger scored the killer second goal in the 2-0 victory at Carlisle in round one, a length of the field effort in the last seconds of extra-time to secure a hard-earned triumph.

Next up for Latics is a long trip south this time, and a chance to avenge the 2-0 defeat in the league at the Abbey Stadium last month.

And fresh from his winning goal against Northampton in midweek in the league, Smith can smell the FA Cup fever in the air.

"This is my favourite competition, to be honest," said the Liverpudlian. "I've played for non-league teams against league teams - I played for Fylde against Wigan on the telly a few years ago.

"This is the highest level I've played at, and it's been a different challenge as we're now the ones trying to avoid being beaten by a lower division side, like at Carlisle.

"Cambridge are obviously in the same division as us, and it's always a battle at Cambridge...I've played for teams like that at the bottom of League One, so we know it's going to be tough."

Smith and Latics don't need any reminding of the importance of taking Saturday's game seriously, having pulled out the plummest of draws 12 months ago.

Wins at Exeter City and York City were made doubly important when mighty Manchester United were drawn to visit the then-DW Stadium in round three, with a capacity crowd in attendance for one of the biggest games in years.

"You only need to look back to this time last year, when we got through and drew Manchester United at home," said Smith, an avid Liverpool fan.

"That was one of the biggest nights of my career, in terms of playing in front of that size of crowd, against a top team. But we're only potentially 90 minutes away from another night like that, so let's see what we can do at Cambridge and who knows?

"Liverpool would obviously be the dream for me, but we're not thinking past Cambridge."

Latics at least go into the game on the back of successive league wins against Barnsley and Northampton that has seen them climb away from the lower reaches of the League One table.

"Buzzing with the win, that's all that mattered," said Smith of the Northampton win. "In the first half, I thought we were brilliant, that's the way the gaffer wants us to play.

"And it's an important three points that allows us to back up from a good win at Barnsley on Saturday."

On his goal - a textbook Smith curling left foot strike into the top corner - he added: "It's my first one of the season, that type of goal, and it's great to get on the scoresheet.

"My two brothers were here along with my dad, so that makes it extra special."