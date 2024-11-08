Wigan Athletic star nominated for Sky Bet monthly gong

Callum McManaman stunned Peterborough with this strike last month

Callum McManaman's unstoppable strike in Wigan Athletic's 3-0 victory over Peterborough United has been nominated for Sky Bet League One goal of the month for October.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old is up against Shrewsbury Town's Jordan Shipley, Peterborough's Mallik Wilkes and Reading's Lewis Wing for the monthly gong.

Voting closes at 5pm on Monday, November 11.

The goals are described as follows:

Callum McManaman –– WIGAN ATHLETIC v Peterborough United – October 1: A goal which began with McManaman’s interception of a pass and ended with him circling around to receive the ball, cut inside and unfurl a searing, curling shot into the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Shipley – Bolton Wanderers v SHREWSBURY TOWN – October 5: Shipley had practised sitting back to take a Funso Ojo corner in space outside the area, yet even on the training pitch he surely can’t have caught his left-foot shot with such sweet timing.

Mallik Wilks – Peterborough United v ROTHERHAM UNITED – October 12: There seemed no danger when Wilks took the ball tight by the touchline. He didn’t hesitate, setting off at pace, chopping the ball inside and sending a fierce grasscutter into the far corner.

Lewis Wing – READING v Crawley Town – October 19: Even with Wing’s reputation as a sharp shooter, Crawley’s players felt safe 30 yards out. That was until he unleashed a piledriver that barely lost any velocity on its way into the top corner.

The supporters' votes will be combined with the choices from a panel to determine the winners, with the judging panel comprising of Sky Sports’ EFL experts Don Goodman & David Prutton.