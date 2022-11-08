The 28-year-old midfielder has been a welcome addition to the squad in recent weeks after recovering from a thigh problem.

Having been restricted to only 19 appearances last term due to two separate long-term injuries, Cousins was hoping to make a real splash this termo his return to the Championship.

But another fresh injury worry picked up in the opening match of pre-season at Bamber Bridge again knocked him back months.

Jordan Cousins has worked hard on the training ground to get back to fitness

Months of hard work behind the scenes have seen him return to the first-team picture - with a point to prove.

"Obviously it's been a tough few months, but these things happen in football and in life," he said.

"I think everyone around the club has seen what I've done to get back as soon as I could, getting in early every day and working as hard as I could.

"It's not been easy, but I believe that, if you work hard at anything in life, then the results will come.

"You have to have that strong mindset - and maybe that's what separates those who are in professional sport and those who aren't.

"What I tried to do was break it down into small parts, rather than look at the log period I was going to be out, and that helped.

"I have a good support network roud me and, along with the gaffer and the lads, they've helped me to come through it.

"Every time I've been out injured for a long time I've learned something else about my body and my mindset.

"And I've always come out stronger - whether that be physically or mentally.

"I've managed to put together a few games in the team now and may that continue."

Cousins has played most of his career in the Championship, enjoying spells at Charlton, QPR and Stoke before pitching up at the DW in the summer of 2021.

During his short time back in the second tier, he's noticed a definite change in the quality of the product.

"It's definitely more technical, you have to be more tactically aware now," he said.

"But it's where I've spent most of my career, and it's a joy to be back."

It's not been the easiest of transitions back into the side, with Latics going through a difficult run of results.

One thing Cousins won't do is turn to social media for advice on how to put things right.

"I can tell you honestly, I'm not really a social media person," he added.

"I'm not on Twitter - having been in the game for 10 years, I don't tend to look outside too much.

"All that matters to me is what happens inside the training ground and inside the club.

"If I was to have a good look at what was on social media, and look at every comment and nook and cranny, it would blow my mind crazy and I wouldn't be able to concentrate on my football.

"I let other people have their say and do their jobs, and I just concentrate on what I can control.