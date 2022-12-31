The 31-year-old midfielder has endured a frustrating 12 months since joining from Derby last January.

Shinnie, though, is determined to knuckle down and show the new man he belongs at this level - where he's played a chunk of his career.

Graeme Shinnie has been working hard on the training ground to impress new boss Kolo Toure

"Of course, whenever any new manager comes in, it's always a fresh start for every single player at the club," he said.

"It's always the same when there's a change - everyone wants to impress, everyone wants to play.

"So far, it's been good, the training's been to a very high standard, and we're looking forward to the new era.

"For me personally, it's always been about trying to do the best I can, and fight my way into the team.

"All you can do is your best, because there's plenty of boys who are waiting for the same chance to show what they can do."

Shinnie admits his first year at Wigan has not gone exactly according to plan - but he will not be giving up the ghost just yet.

"I'm not going to lie, my game-time was limited in the second half of last season, which was disappointing," he said.

"At the same time, you have to acknowledge the quality of the squad I was coming into, which was top of the league at the time.

"I wanted to come here and play as many games as I can, which any footballer would want to do.

"If you're coming here not wanting to play, you shouldn't really be in football.

"This season, I've played a lot more games, and I feel my form's been a lot better.

"I've been very happy with what I've done in the games I've started.

"Maybe not as happy with the games where I've come in off the bench, some of them I've done well, some of them not so much.

"But when I've been in the starting line-up, I feel I've done well, it's just trying to get a run together.

"I've managed to show the fans what I can do, and I appreciate the way they've responded to that as well.