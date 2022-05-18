Wigan Athletic star reflects on 'biggest and best decision of my life'

The big defender was the first signing of the rebuild last summer when he decided to leave his native Portsmouth.

But it couldn't have worked out any better with title-winner Whatmough playing all 46 League One games and being named in the EFL 'Team of the Year'.

Jack Whatmough

Having taken a gamble in uprooting his young family, he's delighted at the way things have panned out.

"I love it up here, my dad's from up here, I love the north," he said.

"On one hand, it wasn't a difficult decision for me to want to come up here.

"But I've got a very young family, and for them to back me and move up here for a new life was a big decision for them - and me - to make.

"It's the first time I've moved away...a massive decision, but a brilliant decision, and one I couldn't be more proud of.

"They've settled in so well and honestly it's the best decision I've made in my life.

"I think I was the first or second one in through the door, and part of the rebuild. But what a decision it turned out to be!

"The only other club that was there to sign for was Shrewsbury, funnily enough, so it was special to win their league there.

"And to do it with this special club, with this special group of players, even more so."

Whatmough added the fans' 'Player of the Year' award to his 'Team of the Year' selection, but he says his title-winning medal was what really mattered.

"Individual awards are nice, but that's not what you're in it for," he added.

"If I was into that, I would have played an individual sport.

"But without the group, you couldn't do it.

"I think a few other of the lads could easily have made the team of the year.