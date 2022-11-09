The Scottish defender limped off at Swansea on Saturday after conceding the penalty that led to the home side's late equaliser.

But that setback has been compounded by the hammer blow of discovering the full extent of the problem.

Jason Kerr has been sidelined until next season after damaging cruciate knee ligaments

Kerr damaged his cruciate knee ligaments in the challenge with Kyle Naughton, which will require surgery - and a lengthy lay-off that will sideline him until next term.

The news could not have come at a worse time for boss Leam Richardson, who has seen his side pick up only four points from the last 30 available to drop into the Championship relegation zone.

Midfielder Tom Naylor also missed the midweek trip to Coventry as an injury precaution, while top scorer Will Keane limped off during the second half.

"Will felt his groin tightening up, so we got him off as a precaution," revealed the Latics manager.

"Tom felt tightness in his hamstring after the Swansea game.

"If you risk it and it goes, you lose him for a long time, and we're short on numbers anyway.

"Common sense tells you to take precautions, so we'll see how he is.

"But this is the way it's going at the moment, and you just have to get on with it.

"No-one will feel sorry for us, and we won't feel sorry for ourselves.

"We haven't got the biggest squad, so every player is important for us.

"Already this season we've missed too many important players for too long.

"That's why you need a squad, and why the transfer windows and recruitment are so important.

"And you look at Coventry, who've been together for some time, and have built a strong squad here with some real quality.

Defenders Ryan Nyambe (knee) and Tom Pearce (ankle), along with goalkeeper Ben Amos (cracked ribs), are already out until after the World Cup.

Before then, though, is Saturday’s visit of fourth-bottom Blackpool.

"They're all big games but even more so on Saturday,” Richardson added.

