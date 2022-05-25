Wigan Athletic starlet bemused at 'fashionista' role!

The 20-year-old is still basking in the glory of Latics' promotion success, which has secured a return to the Championship.

It's only 18 months since he made his senior debut, another one of the Academy products thrown in at the deep end to - quite literally - try to keep the club afloat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates on the pitch at Shrewsbury

But after following a Great Escape with a League One title, Aasgaard has been catapulted into the big time.

And he's still coming to terms with seeing youngsters around the borough sporting alice bands in their hair to copy his look!

"It's still a bit surreal to be honest," he laughed.

"I see little kids wearing headbands...mostly when they don't even need one!

"But it's great, I was one of those young lads not so long ago and it's nice to be able to be in the position I am now."

The Norwegian Prince made only 14 appearances during an injury-hit campaign, on the back of 35 during his breakthrough season.

But he made significant contributions to both the league and FA Cup campaigns, thanks to important goals against Shrewsbury and Blackburn respectively.

"On a personal note, I would have loved to get more game time," he acknowledged.

"Obviously injuries have played their part, which I can't do much about.

"But it's all about the team, and that's the main thing.

"It's nice to get promotion, that was the main goal, but to have the medal around your neck is the icing on the cake.

"To think we're a Championship club is a fantastic feeling, and I just hope I can play more games next year and show the fans what I can do.

"I managed to get back into the squad for the end of the season which was a goal of mine.

"Hopefully I can take that into pre-season and have a real good go ahead of next season.