The Norway Under-20 international kept Latics' faint survival hopes intact with a crucial winning goal with five minutes left against Millwall.

Aasgaard has been used sparingly this term, with Maloney picking and choosing his games, often sending him on as an impact substitute.

Thelo Aasgaard and Callum Lang have both graduated through the Latics Academy

But he once again showed his star quality that has him earmarked for future stardom.

"I was really pleased for Thelo," acknowledged Maloney. "He works incredibly hard, but he's a special talent, a different type of talent where he has a real calmness about him.

"But he's able to show those real moments of quality when you really need him to.

"I have no doubt Thelo is going to play at a very high level, and I hope that is with us, and he takes us there."

Aasgaard was assisted by Callum Lang, who also laid on the first goal for Will Keane with a driving run and cross from the right.

Maloney feels Lang's performances in recent weeks have also warranted special praise.

"Callum's been exceptional for us," the Latics boss said.

"I thought he was exceptional even in defeat at Blackpool, our stand-out player.

"And I love how he is really leading the team out there.

"He looks full of confidence, very aggressive in his positioning, in those one-v-ones.

"He's been like that for a few games now, but he has to go again next week and the week after."

The duo - along with centre-back Charlie Hughes - are poster boys for the club's Academy, which Maloney is happy to shout from the rooftops.

"I love it when we have big moments from players who we've created through our Academy," he added.

"I know there are different pathways, but my best day in football came thanks to a performance from a player (Callum McManaman) produced by our Academy, in the FA Cup final.

"I was brought up at Celtic, where they had a full team made up of players brought through their Academy that won the European Cup.