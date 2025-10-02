Sam Tickle in action for Wigan Athletic

Our panel of Latics experts run the rule over last week’s defeat to Cardiff City and Saturday’s away trip to Plymouth Argyle…

Matt Auffrey:

We’ve lost three matches in a row for the first time since last December and, in turn, have witnessed a few bad performances snowball into something much more worrisome.

Cardiff visited the Brick last weekend and had the look of a well-organised side with good players for this level. After Matt Smith deflected a Cardiff shot into the back of our own net after 17 minutes, it took some time for Ryan Lowe’s men to regain a foothold in the match. A Christian Saydee shot-on-target from close range, followed by a Paul Mullin header that just flew over the bar, showed some signs of life on the brink of half-time. The visitors had a disproportionate amount of the ball in the first half, but still seemed susceptible to the counter-attack should we make the right adjustments at the break.

What transpired in the second half was a disappointing showing. The gaffer was forced into making a few substitutions earlier than he likely anticipated, but the fresh legs did little to boost our performance. Instead of pushing closer to an equaliser, we fell out of the game more and more with each passing minute. The 1-0 scoreline was maintained as we entered stoppage time, but the odds of Latics securing a positive result seemed slim to none. A Morgan Fox takedown of an attacking Cardiff player in the box gave the visitors a late penalty and produced a red card that will force the experienced defender to miss our trip to Plymouth on Saturday. The most unfortunate part of the sequence was that we were so far removed from threatening the Cardiff goal, it hardly felt like a gut punch when the visitors converted from the spot in the game’s dying moments.

As I processed the defeat over the next few days, I developed many questions about Lowe, our style of play, and the state of our squad. While it’s my natural inclination to be optimistic, the challenges that this weekend’s fixture presents, coupled with our recent struggles, fill me with more doubt than I have felt in a long time. Plymouth started the season on a rough note after dropping down from the Championship, but have turned their form around, having won three of their last four in the league and five of their last six across all competitions. If Lowe didn’t have enough incentive to right the ship already, a return to the club where he last experienced promotion should motivate him to pull out all the stops to get three points.

Nonetheless, I’m trying to temper my own expectations after our success over the first six weeks of the season invited me to think a little too far ahead.

If the consensus amongst our fanbase is that our ultimate goal for this season is an upper mid-table finish, which builds into a legitimate push for the play-offs in 2027, then we have to accept the ebbs and flows that come with building ourselves up over a prolonged period of time.

We’ll return to the Brick next Tuesday for a Vertu Trophy clash with the Wolves Under-21s team, followed by consecutive home fixtures in the league against Wycombe (should it not be called off for internationals) and Port Vale. There are no guaranteed results – especially when you are out of form – but compared to the Horwich-Cardiff-Plymouth gauntlet we’ve encountered over the span of three consecutive weekends, the upcoming home fixtures should provide some degree of a reprieve.

Regardless of who the opponent is, if we don’t put in a battling effort for all 90 minutes, we’re not going to beat anybody – point blank period. If Lowe can do the travelling fans any favour as they make their longest away trip of the league campaign, it will be to select 11 players who will set the tone from the first kick and fight tooth and nail to secure victory. The gaffer has 'figured things out' every stop along the way since he first became a manager in 2018. Let us hope that being back on a pitch where he won regularly will lead to him figuring out how to make Latics a winning side again. Safe travels to everyone heading south!

Tony Moon:

Let's be fair here. After that Doncaster game, I'm sure we all thought that we were starting to gel, and things were looking quite rosy. We'd had a decent transfer window, players were settling in, and others were returning from injury. We were quite entitled to be optimistic.

Then, three woeful performances later (OK then, two and three-quarters), we're all trying to understand how things have gone so mammaries up… The manager included, it seems.

Yes, of course he needs to sort things out, and probably needs to be more flexible and pragmatic about how the sets up the team from game to game, and within a game if need be, but there's no denying we've played some decent stuff in amongst all the dire/tedious/ineffective stuff (now when have I said that before?).

Many have said we really need a Plan B, but mainly, we just need a Plan A that isn't always the same… Cos it then becomes the Scouse plan… A, A, A, A, A, A, A!

Alan Rogers:

I spent most of last Monday and Tuesday in the hospital with a problem with my leg. (Many thanks to the wonderful Wigan NHS staff for sorting me out). I took advantage of the breaks between tests to do a bit of reading and also to write a few words for last week's 12th Man column. (Writing about the Bolton game took my mind off the pain in my leg!). The main reason I bring this up is that I was in a fair amount of discomfort during my hospital visit – but it still wasn't as uncomfortable as the experience on Saturday!

It didn't start well. We arrived at the ground to discover the South Stand bar was closed because they were preparing the room for an evening event. Instead, we were pointed towards the Robin Park Arena. Fair play to everyone who tried to make this new offering a success. Moving forward, it's definitely going to be a safer option in inclement weather. However, from a personal point of view, I'm not sure that I would attend similar events on a regular basis in what seems to be a lifeless, miserable, industrial unit. Maybe that explains the attitude of our Warrior counterparts – if I had to booze in there before every home game – I'd be even more miserable than I normally am!

I dragged myself to the game mainly because the doctors said I had to keep moving my leg, but to rest it at regular intervals. However, there was no chance of a sit-down pre-match at Robin Park on Saturday - there were a few stools dotted around, but they had been snapped up by the small number of early arrivals. So, a quick exit and a hobble across the car park to the more sophisticated atmosphere of Whelan's - well, at least they had tables and chairs! Having said all that, full marks to everyone involved for trying something new, and I'm sure that mainly the younger fans would definitely visit similar events in the Arena in the future – variety is the spice of life after all.

And then we all settled down to watch the match. Surely, we would return to our recent home league form? Sadly, that wasn't the case. It was horrible to watch from a Wigan perspective and begs the question – what the hell has gone wrong? Because this definitely wasn't the same team that crushed Doncaster. Another worrying issue was that in his post-match interview, Lowe seemed reluctant to accept any portion of blame. I think that most of our more successful recent managers – however you measure success – were brave enough to take full responsibility for failure.

There is a very real danger after watching such a poor display that people will start to vote with their feet and stay away. At the end of the day, I suppose this is now viewed as an entertainment business, and there are simply too many alternative options these days. If we look back at Saturday, for example, we could have stayed at home to watch the Ryder Cup, the Women's Rugby World Cup final or any amount of competitive horse racing – and that's just the tip of Saturday's sporting iceberg. It's hard to attract new fans to the Brick, but it's very easy to lose them. I know that away from the pitch, there's a multitude of people trying all sorts of new ideas to bring people through the turnstiles at the Brick – but if we fail to entertain on the pitch, then it's probably all a waste of time.