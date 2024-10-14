Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man - 'It was actually our defence that got us promoted...'

Shaun Maloney makes his point during the recent draw at Stockport

Our panel of Latics experts use the international break to assess where their side is approaching the one-quarter mark of the campaign – and a defence that hasn’t been breached for more than nine hours!

Martin Tarbuck:

Is it wrong to be a bit disappointed with our league position? Ooh he’s starting with a negative, this week!! Well, not quite, I just don’t think it is necessarily reflective of performances. It is perhaps just symbolic of how tight the table is. To find ourselves in 15th could be perceived as worrying, but we are only three points off the play-offs, and two points off ninth. This all proves that if we can find any kind of shooting boots, and maintain our stingy defence, then we could take a giant leap forward within a couple of games. We also have the best goal difference outside the top six, more on that in a second. In fact, more on that right now. Firstly, cast your mind back to the 2002/03 season under Paul Jewell. From November 2, 2002 to January 1, 2003, Wigan Athletic did not concede a goal in league competition. Eight full games, and it was very nearly nine. We were coasting at 3-0 against Notts County, it was deep into injury time, and that big donkey up front, Mark Stallard, popped up to score an injury-time header. I just googled him, he’s a mortgage advisor these days, if any of you are unlucky enough to be trying to afford a house at the minute and want to give him a call. As for us, the players were absolutely fuming with each other. They were hopping mad, finger pointing, and shouting what I presume to be obscenities. That team set very high standards, and were quite rightly apoplectic over the late concede. Even though it mattered very little in the grand scheme of things, it meant everything to keep the opposition to nil.

The reason this becomes relevant now, is that we currently haven’t conceded a league goal in six games - seven if you include the Bristols Treat Motors (they didn’t in the above stats, we played all kinds of cup games in the 2002/03 season during that period). However, there are several not-so-subtle differences between then and now. Firstly, we didn’t just not concede in 2002/03, we actually won eight/nine in a row without conceding a goal in the league. Yet, the concession to this is they were very different times, Jewell had all of Dave Whelan’s financial muscle to power us through the divisions. And whereas the forwards always get the plaudits, he built an outstanding defence and had the cash to do it...£600k for John Filan, £400k for Jason de Vos, £275k for Jimmy Bullard, £1.2million for Nathan Ellington. Lee McCulloch and Steve McMillan were close to £1.5million combined. Also, the ability to afford the wages of highly experienced players such as Matt Jackson, Nicky Eaden, Ian Breckin and Graham Kavanagh. Shaun Maloney can only dream of splashing out that kind of money on transfers and wages, even allowing for 20 years’ inflation!! This is not to diminish Jewell’s achievements. It is one thing having the money to spend, it is another spending it wisely. And he got off to a very difficult start as manager in his first season, until he could bring in the characters he wanted. And dare I say, many of the players he signed turned into absolute steals, as it was mainly the same squad that took us all the way to the Premier League.

The final, most relevant, part about that season is that we scored 68 goals and conceded just 25, with points gained being - oh, you know this by now – the magic ONE HUNDRED!! In short, during the 2002/03 season, we scored approximately 1.5 goals per game and conceded 0.5 goals. In the 2024/25 season, after 10 games, we have scored nine and conceded just five after 10 games. Let’s now extrapolate that for a bit of number based fun: over 46 games, that equates to 41 goals scored and 23 conceded, with a positive goal difference of plus 18. Now whether you find this impressive, pathetic or just plain boring will all depend on your pre-disposition. They already get way too much column space in these pages as it is, but if you’re one of those people who does constantly seek out the negative, then I’ve no doubt you will, and have been doing. But as myself and many others who take the time to contribute to this column have opined, nothing is ever good enough for some sections of our support. If we were winning 4-3 every week, the same miscreants would be moaning about the three we concede. Back in the real world, if you consider Maloney has nothing like the financial backing Jewell had, then managing to build such a tight defence is truly an impressive feat. Of course, 41 goals isn’t going to get us promoted, especially as 32 of them are only projected and haven’t landed in the actual net yet. However, Barnsley got into the play-offs last year with a goal difference of plus 18. As so many people like to compare and contrast (read as 'hark back to') the Jewell era, then I thought I’d do the same. And for all the misty eyed sentiment over gung ho attacking football, and two up front, it was actually our defence that got us promoted.

There is also this continual reference to playing proper football, all out attacking, none of this one up front, passing about at the back, wing backs and holding midfielders nonsense, but football has evolved now. It has embraced and adopted European methods at every level of the game. Every team is fitter, every team plays the same way, you need technical ability as well as a high level of fitness. I’m not saying any of this is better, but it is the way it is. Dragging Jewell off the golf course 20 years later would not elicit the same results as 2002/03, and I loved him as much as anyone. That style of football has gone, certainly in the higher echelons of the leagues, and it isn’t coming back I’m afraid. The continental focus, in Italy and Spain, was always on 'getting the nil first' and for now, under Maloney, we seem to be quite good at doing that. There was a first wave of all out attack in British football with the introduction of three points for a win, but now the financial value of winning a game has become so precious, it seems the focus is on not losing again. The fact Maloney is doing that and also 'trying' to play decent, passing football is to his eternal credit. The reason I put the 'trying' bit in inverted commas isn’t me being facetious, I really enjoy the way we set up and play. But I understand some people don’t. Some people, who aren’t prone to even the slightest bout of over-exaggeration, claim it is the worst football they’ve seen us play in 50/60/70 years. Pull the other one lads, and accept it isn’t 2003 any more.

There is this theory going around that our crowds are declining because the football isn’t entertaining any more. I tend to partly agree, but I’d say it is that football as a sport isn’t as entertaining. I watched Manchester City versus Arsenal the other week turn into a dreadful game of chess with the Gunners, down to 10 men, spoiling at every opportunity. And they’ve spent billions on their players!! This, coupled with a rose tinted view of the past, is probably where a lot of the distortion and grossly over-exaggerated angst from some of our more downbeat fans is coming from. It is not needed and helps nobody. We’re doing fine. We’ve built a great platform, with a cracking bunch of players, and we will be fine this year. There will be blips, of course, but please stop trying to make them out to be earthquakes!

Matt Auffrey:

We’ve played 10 league matches and have accumulated a total of 13 points. What makes this statement fascinating is that it is not only true for this very day in 2024, but also for this exact same point of the season in 2023. Granted we had an eight-point deduction to take into consideration for last season’s league table, but the raw point totals remain the same. Last season, after 10 league matches, we had won four, drawn one, and lost five with a goal difference. This season, after 10 league matches, we have won three, drawn four, and lost three with a +4 goal difference. Last season, we entered the October international break off the back of four consecutive league losses. That form marks a stark contrast from where we are right now - unbeaten over our last seven matches across all competitions, having not conceded a single goal during that stretch. I make the comparison between our last campaign and our current one because it’s important to note the progress we’ve made in key areas.

Last season’s form largely dipped up and down for the entirety of the season. We were phasing out players from a previous regime while integrating Shaun Maloney’s new signings and a host of Academy players into the first-team squad. The past few weeks have given us a glimpse of a team with a strong foundation in place that could become a bastion of consistency at this level. Our defence is performing exceptionally, our midfield depth has become an asset, and our developing group of young strikers has shown sporadic flashes of excellence. We sit in 15th position in the league table, but only three points off the play-offs. If we can start scoring more frequently, there’s good reason to believe that more draws will turn into wins, and we will work our way up the table as a result. The project we are a part of right now was designed with a long-term vision in mind. Our financial model, our player recruitment strategy, and our playing style were all developed to support a club making a steady ascent up the pyramid. Gaining promotion to the Championship quickly is less important than ensuring we are built for sustained success once we arrive in the second tier.

A lot can change between now and the end of the season, but I have generally been encouraged by the state of our play since the new campaign started in August. I am not turning a blind eye to the areas where we are falling short (specifically in the attacking department), but I do believe our squad will collectively improve as they play more matches together. We took a big step forward after the first international break in September. I’m confident Maloney and his staff will make good use of this current training period and have the lads ready to go for our trip to Cambridge next weekend. Enjoy the rest of this break, everyone!

Stephen Unsworth:

The season is 20 per cent through and we’ve seen early pace-setters Crawley, among others, whither on the vine. Bolton aren’t breaking any pots and Ian Evatt is keeping his head down. We’re going in the opposite direction...getting stronger. We’re now 660 minutes without conceding, which is epic, and at some point we’re going to hammer another team. I keep banging on about Tyrese Francois, but I’m keen on seeing this lad put some steel in midfield Perkins/Morsy style. The forwards will end up by Christmas having games where they’re receiving so many balls in, with so many chances, that their ratio of goals against chances won’t matter. They’ll get a pan full. I heard rave reviews from the fans about Michael Olakigbe last season and so too Francois, who would still be at Fulham but for his injuries. They were both at Fulham’s Academy together and we are so fortunate to have them. Class acts. Josh Stones is an old Bobby Campbell-style battering ram plodder and, when he plays, we need to play around him. Let’s not expect him to beat the last man through the channels with his pace. He’s not that player. But he knows what a six-yard area looks like. Finally, and stating the obvious, Luke Chambers will end up as Liverpool’s first-team left back. He’s better than Leighton Baines or Antonee Robinson in my humble opinion. And my final final: Sam Tickle will end up somewhere massive.

Sean Livesey:

Ahead of the last international break, Latics had managed one win and one goal in a season that was looking like de-railing before it had even begun. We had suffered a worrying defeat in the EFL Trophy to Morecambe and, other than a battling performance at Birmingham, cause for optimism was hard to find. Fast forward to the next international break, and things are definitely looking up for Shaun Maloney’s team. Carlisle away was the culmination of an excellent five weeks...seven games that saw nine goals scored, and zero conceded, via three wins and four draws. Yes, the draws have been frustrating, but they show a steel to us that wasn’t there last season. Two of the stand-out performers in that defence have been recent additions. Will Aimson - one of the signings who flew under the radar - has been imperious since he joined us...not quite the ‘worst defender you’ll ever see’, as some over in Horwich seemed to think. Not quite as recent an addition - certainly in terms of his time with the club - is James Carragher, who won player of the month for September and one of those watches that looks like it came from Del Boy (I’m joking). And it’s nothing less than he deserves. To say he’s been the first name on the team sheet since coming in against Birmingham would be doing him a disservice, he’s been that consistent a performer. Those two, alongside the improving Toby Sibbick, and the ever-dependable Jason Kerr and Luke Chambers, should give us confidence that this case for the defence isn’t a flash in the pan.

Indeed, another debutant this month, K’Marni Miller, looked like the latest to be ready to join the first team from the production line, after an outstanding debut at Carlisle. Another debutant, one we’ve been waiting a long while for, was Tyrese Francois, who has been out injured since his arrival from Fulham in the summer. The Australian slotted right into midfield and, albeit against poor opposition, showed us what we’ve been missing for the first few weeks of the season. All of a sudden a squad that looked so fragile in August is looking much stronger as we hit the busy autumnal period. The next step for Maloney and his young Tics is to turn draws into wins, but no-one will be complaining if we keep locking out attacks in the way we have during the last spell. It’s a shame Northampton had to be postponed when it did, as they’re out of form and we’re bang in form. But with six first-teamers away, you can see why it has been. Fingers crossed for the safe return of those lads on international duty, and roll on Cambridge!