Our panel of Latics experts run the rule over last weekend’s draw at Plymouth Argyle, the midweek Vertu Trophy defeat and Saturday’s home clash with Wycombe Wanderers in League One...

Martin Lally:

Another rollercoaster week for WAFC, but some sunshine at the end of the Plymouth game that perhaps, just perhaps, the train is back on track!!

It’s time to be brutally honest, though. At the conclusion of that Cardiff game, if you ever required an evidence base as to where we are and you can take yourself off the hopes and dreams bus for 30 seconds, then that game showed us that we are miles off being a club that can compete any higher than mid-table in this division, never mind contend for a play-off spot, which is certainly now a high ceiling.

Although some players seem to have fallen off the form cliff, some, for example, seem to have improved their personal games in different directions.

In the end, though, Cardiff were well-organised and well-drilled and without breaking a bead of sweat dispatched us again, like I say every week, from a plethora of our own mistakes and errors.

For me, it’s the first red flag for Ryan Lowe as well. There is certainly a level of responsibility you expect to see from your manager, and that was lacking in the post-match for me, blaming everyone else but his involvement or management team. This isn’t a good look for me and something we haven’t seen from a Wigan Athletic manager for many years. I’d rather see us win together, we lose together, we wash the laundry in private and not in an open forum reflective of the social media world we live in surrounding us day to day, where it is easy for politicians to pretenders to blame anyone without equivocation, responsibility or concern.

The good thing about football is that Saturday is a new week, and we go again with hopes and dreams that have reset from the week before. Plymouth wasn’t easy, but the months ahead will shape the season as we reach for the scarves and big jackets.

Of course, in Ryan we trust, and we move forward as Wigan Athletic.

Finally, this week, not that I’m a moaner or a crowd dissector of any description, but it does feel disappointing that the club have chosen the Latics U21 vs Wolves U21 Vertu Trophy fixture as the free season ticket holder game entry. Would this not have been a better consideration for the recent Carabao Cup tie, considering the poor turnout? Are the Wigan fans showing a bit of clairvoyance that the team wasn’t going to progress? Who knows... What I can say is Warriors seem to get it right most games of the season, building a continued fan base week in, week out, whilst our figures seem to decline. Of course, TV doesn’t help here, but my view on this decision from the club is that it’s a poor offer to the loyal fan base… Puts on a tin hat!

George Arkwright:

“We had a bad week in football, that happens. We just don't want it to happen too much, and we look forward to two good home games now.”

Lowe is right, these things do happen; it isn’t the first time, nor the last, that Wigan Athletic will have a bad week. Lord knows, we’ve had a few in recent years.

However, that week, for me, was punctuated by Lowe and his comments. Firstly, after Bolton. A game that is, for me, a must-win for any manager worth his weight in Galloway’s Meat and Potato Pies. The rhetoric stayed the same both pre and post-battering. ‘It’s just another game; we’ll pick ourselves up and go again.’ Even after conceding four against our most bitter rivals, he seemed stoic in defeat. Many criticised him for his lack of grit, lack of determination and apart from anything else, his seeming inability to gee up a team for what really should be one of the biggest matches of their season.

The same could be said for Wycombe; we made changes, and we lost; it’s just another game. Cardiff; a good side, we go again. He’s correct, these are just consecutive games of football, and at the end of the day, we understand that he wants to confront these challenges with a degree of routineness, counting on preparation and composure more than dogged emotional drive and determination.

But also, it is literally his job to win football matches. Even if it is just another game, it’s literally another game. A game he is being paid to win. A game in which his players need to perform for him. A game in which it seems he has no intention of winning until late into the second half. And above all, a game in which, when he loses, he simply seems to chalk it off in some blasé fashion and attribute it to one or two missed opportunities and less so his complete lack of passion and drive to win.

After said tough week, I had hoped we’d see a change against Plymouth. If anything could get a reaction from the manager, and by proxy, the players, it would be a frosty return to his old stomping grounds; surely he’d be keen to show his former employers what they were missing. Nope; for 70 minutes it was the same relatively ineffective three-back formation, square pegs in round holes, and a lot to be desired; Christian Saydee knocking balls down to no one, a lacklustre midfield and ineffective wide players. We only came alive after going a goal down, it seemed, and although I think Lowe was correct in his assessment that we ultimately deserved more from the game, that was purely down to the last quarter; if we’d actually tried for the first 65 minutes, the result may well have been different.

So, after four less-than-stellar performances in a row, ending off a month of relative inefficiency in the ‘winning games’ department, it sounds as though we really need to stop the rot comprehensively in a very winnable game against a Wolves Under-21s team? Apparently not. Lowe was absent, evidently not thinking this game was worth missing ‘Bake-Off’ for. We played a third-string team with a few first-teamers who were evidently short of match fitness, and some fresh-faced, relatively untested youngsters. Once again, we struggled with creating clear-cut chances due to players being played out of position and as usual, we seemed to have no plan B and no real endeavour to win.

After such a positive start to the season, where his measured approach and matter-of-fact interviews provided me with the belief that we had a man both steadfast in his beliefs and unwilling to accept less, I am quickly becoming disenfranchised by his inability to produce results when it matters, and his apparent shirking of responsibility when his singular plan backfires. By playing in such a negative way, inviting pressure and not pushing his own players forward, it almost says to me that he feels as though they aren’t good enough to make the required impact, which, judging by the start of the season and the individual talent many of them show despite our less-than-fantastic results, they definitely are. I don’t think we’re quite at the stage where Lowe needs to be checking over his shoulder, but I do think we need to see a proper, concerted effort, a bit of ‘fire in our bellies’ and an adaptability that up until this point, we have so sorely lacked. Accountability, freedom of expression and grit to play until the final whistle are needed, and I hope we can find that in our Wycombe Redux, come Saturday.

Matt Auffrey:

“Here we go, again.” I threw my hands up in frustration and felt an immense sense of hopelessness. We found ourselves on the wrong side of an absurd penalty decision with 20 minutes to go in the match against Plymouth last Saturday. Lorent Tolaj would convert from the spot just moments later. We were now down 1-0 against one of the division’s in-form teams with a crowd of over 15,000 home fans ready to push their team over the finish line at Home Park. Lowe’s side was staring in the face of a fourth consecutive defeat. I started to sympathise with our travelling support as I thought of the long and sombre trip back to Wigan they were due to embark on soon. But the first goal of last weekend’s match did not deflate the lads on the pitch. The introduction of Joe Hungbo and Paul Mullin off the bench provided a second wind of sorts, and by the 82nd minute, we would produce a well-deserved equaliser through the link-up play of Saydee and Fraser Murray. While the full-time whistle did not deliver the joyous feeling of securing our first away win of the campaign, it did give us a sense of satisfaction that we had not experienced in several weeks.

For the fourth time this season (and third time away from the Brick), we came back from a losing position in the second half to secure a draw. The gut punch we received from the ridiculous penalty decision late in the match last weekend, coupled with the long string of negative events from the previous three defeats, made our most recent comeback seem even more significant. We were desperate for somebody to yank us out of a hole that was getting deeper by the moment. Saydee and Murray both emerged to lend a helping hand at a crucial time. We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’ve at least found a trail again after a long period of aimless wandering.

This Saturday’s match against Wycombe will tell us if this group has turned the corner in the right direction or if last weekend’s performance was merely a fluke. Tuesday evening’s loss in the Vertu Trophy did not help matters, as it put us one step closer to exiting a second Cup competition of the season. While the debate surrounding the importance of such competitions can take place elsewhere, if our next Cup journey does end in the group stages, it will mean that our performance in the league will hold even more weight towards determining whether or not we’ve experienced ample success. Needless to say, three points, and nothing else, at full-time will be the only acceptable response this weekend. A win could get us back in the upper half of the league table and would provide crucial momentum ahead of another home fixture against a rising Port Vale side. Our last three home matches have seen us lose to three different teams across three different competitions. We ‘stopped the rot’ in some capacity last weekend. There’s no time to get complacent now. We’ll need to battle for 90 minutes on Saturday in the same manner that we did for the last 20 minutes at Plymouth. Let’s get to it, lads!