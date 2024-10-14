Wigan Athletic to face familiar foes in round one of the FA Cup
It means a swift return to Brunton Park for Shaun Maloney's men, who won 2-0 there last week in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Former Latics men Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones were left out of the Carlisle squad for that game, but they will surely feature in the return clash.
The tie will take place between November 1-4.
Full draw: Swindon Town vs Colchester United, Reading vs Fleetwood Town, Stevenage vs Guiseley, Northampton Town vs Kettering Town, Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports vs Accrington Stanley, Bristol Rovers vs Weston-super-Mare, MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon, Altrincham or Solihull Moors vs Maidstone United, Stockport County vs Forest Green Rovers, Tranmere Rovers vs Oldham Athletic, Rochdale vs Bromley, Walsall vs Bolton Wanderers, Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone, Wycombe Wanderers vs York City, Bradford City vs Aldershot Town, Hednesford Town or Gateshead vs Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United, Burton Albion vs Scarborough Athletic, Carlisle United vs Wigan Athletic, Tamworth vs Huddersfield Town, Hartlepool or Brackley Town vs Braintree Town, Curzon Ashton vs Mansfield Town, Barrow vs Doncaster Rovers, Worthing vs Morecambe, Boreham Wood vs Leyton Orient, Exeter City vs Barnet, Rotherham United vs Cheltenham Town, Salford City vs Shrewsbury Town, Crewe Alexandra vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Port Vale vs Barnsley, Chesham United vs Lincoln City, Chesterfield vs Horsham, Southend United vs Charlton Athletic, Notts County vs Alfreton Town, Taunton or Maidenhead vs Crawley Town, Harrogate Town vs Wrexham, Woking vs Cambridge United, Gillingham vs Blackpool, Tonbridge Angels vs Harborough Town, Sutton United vs Birmingham City, Newport County vs Peterborough United.
