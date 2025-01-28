Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic face Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium in a midweek EFL League One match.

The Latics are hoping to make it two wins in a row after defeating Bristol Rovers at the DW Stadium last Saturday thanks to goals from James Carragher and Jonny Smith. Tonight's hosts Peterborough suffered a 5-1 defeat to Lincoln City last week with Ricky-Jade Jones' 60th minute goal coming when they were already three goals down.

Before the action gets underway, Wigan find themselves in 16th, but a win could put them up to 13th. As for Peterborough, a win would only see them move from 19th to 18th.

A double game weeks throws up some challenges for Shaun Maloney and Darren Ferguson who might freshen up their side. Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps.

Dion Rankine won't play for Wigan Athletic tonight. He's injured. | Getty Images

Wigan Athletic team news

Tyrese Francois, Matt Smith, Baba Adeeko, Kai Payne, Dion Rankine and Steven Sessegnon are all currently sidelined with injuries.

Rankine suffered a tear to his hamstring which was described as a 'pretty bad one'. He suffered his injury in December against Chesterfield in the EFL Trophy and at the time Shaun Maloney revealed that he would be out for between 12 to 16 weeks.

Francois has been limited to five league appearances this term and hasn't played since the middle of November. The club said he would be out for three months because of an ankle injury.

Left-back Steven Sessegnon hasn't made the match day squad for the last three games. A fortnight ago, the manager confirmed he would miss up to three weeks with injury, and so he is still one week away from returning.

At the start of the year, Matt Smith had surgery for a hamstring injury which would keep him out for 16 weeks. Baba Adeeko is another absentee, who is out until March, also with a hamstring problem.

Kai Payne who was recalled from a loan spell at Oldham Athletic is out until February. He is out for up to two months with knee ligament damage suffered at the training ground.

Wigan won't be able to call upon Michael Olakigbe anymore after Brentford recalled him from his loan spell. He scored once in 18 appearances, last appearing in the 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion.

Luke Chambers returned to Liverpool in October for treatment for a back injury. The 20-year-old hasn't played for the Latics since October 5. Joe Adams underwent surgery in September for a cruciate ligament injury, ruling him out for the campaign.

Out: Luke Chambers, Tyrese Francois, Matt Smith, Baba Adeeko, Kai Payne, Dion Rankine, Joe Adams, and Steven Sessgnon.

Kwame Poku won’t feature for Peterborough. | Getty Images

Peterborough United team news

Mahamadou Susoho made a return to action last week, coming on against Lincoln City. He hadn't played since the opening day of the season after a serious injury.

The Posh are without their top scorer after Kwame Poku underwent surgery on his hamstring. The 23-year-old suffered the injury in December and required an operation.

Rio Adebisi is also unavailable and will play no further part this season. At the end of December, a knee problem flared up and a scan revealed the severity of the injury, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign.

Young forward Bradley Ihionvien wasn't in the match-day squad last week. He was an unused substitute two games prior to that. Emmanuel Fernandez was replaced in the 76th minute last week, leaving the action early.

Out: Kwame Poku and Rio Adebisi. Doubt: Emmanuel Fernandez