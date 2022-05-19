Rangers FC look to secure former Wigan star in summer transfer window

Wigan Athletic will be preparing for a busy summer transfer window after securing a promotion into the Championship this season.

Not only did they qualify for promotion, but Athletic secured a League win with 27 wins and 11 draws altogether this season.

Athletic have already signed the Torquay United goalkeeper Matt Wonnacott in order to help boost their youth ranks, but Leam Richardson will be desperate to continue searching for more talent as his squad prepare to rejoin the Championship once more.

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Lee Gregory, has also been linked with a move to the Latics after a solid performance in League One this season.

However, Gregory has secured just 40 goals in 183 second-tier appearances across five seasons so Wigan may do well to continue their search elsewhere.

Take a look at the latest news from the Championship, including soon-to-be Championship side Wigan Athletic and their future opponents.

