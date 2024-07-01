Members of the Astley & Tyldesley cycle speedway club

Astley & Tyldesley duo Josh Pilkington and Levi Edwards took the runners up placing in the Under-12 British Club Championship at Hull on Saturday.

A&T finished a single point behind winners Kesgrave and four points clear of third-placed Hethersett.

Pilkington scored 25 points, plus two bonus, with Edwards scoring 18, plus two, both from seven races.

U-12 British Club Championship final result: Kesgrave A 44 Astley & Tyldesley 43, Hethersett A 39 Poole 37, Hull 36 Kesgrave B 30, Hethersett B 27 Wednesfield 20.

A&T had earlier been eliminated at the semi-final stage of the Under-14 Championship on Saturday morning.

A&T didn't field a team in any of the other six categories, so finished in 12th place overall.

Some 15 clubs contested the Championships, with another 11 clubs unrepresented in any category.