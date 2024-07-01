A&T take silver in the Under-12 British Club Championship
A&T finished a single point behind winners Kesgrave and four points clear of third-placed Hethersett.
Pilkington scored 25 points, plus two bonus, with Edwards scoring 18, plus two, both from seven races.
U-12 British Club Championship final result: Kesgrave A 44 Astley & Tyldesley 43, Hethersett A 39 Poole 37, Hull 36 Kesgrave B 30, Hethersett B 27 Wednesfield 20.
A&T had earlier been eliminated at the semi-final stage of the Under-14 Championship on Saturday morning.
A&T didn't field a team in any of the other six categories, so finished in 12th place overall.
Some 15 clubs contested the Championships, with another 11 clubs unrepresented in any category.
Suffolk club Kesgrave were the major victors, winning the overall British Club Championship Cup for the fourth year running.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.