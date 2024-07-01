A&T take silver in the Under-12 British Club Championship

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Jul 2024, 15:09 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 15:10 BST
Members of the Astley & Tyldesley cycle speedway clubMembers of the Astley & Tyldesley cycle speedway club
Astley & Tyldesley duo Josh Pilkington and Levi Edwards took the runners up placing in the Under-12 British Club Championship at Hull on Saturday.

A&T finished a single point behind winners Kesgrave and four points clear of third-placed Hethersett.

Pilkington scored 25 points, plus two bonus, with Edwards scoring 18, plus two, both from seven races.

U-12 British Club Championship final result: Kesgrave A 44 Astley & Tyldesley 43, Hethersett A 39 Poole 37, Hull 36 Kesgrave B 30, Hethersett B 27 Wednesfield 20.

A&T had earlier been eliminated at the semi-final stage of the Under-14 Championship on Saturday morning.

A&T didn't field a team in any of the other six categories, so finished in 12th place overall.

Some 15 clubs contested the Championships, with another 11 clubs unrepresented in any category.

Suffolk club Kesgrave were the major victors, winning the overall British Club Championship Cup for the fourth year running.

