England chief singles out Wigan Warriors ace for special praise after France victory

England celebrate their victory over France in Toulouse

Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O'Neill has been singled out for special after making a fine international debut for England in the victory over France.

The 20-year-old was one of four players to win their first cap in the 40-8 victory at Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse.

And coach Andy Last - standing in for Shaun Wane, who was unable to travel after complications following ankle surgery - was more than impressed with the quartet.

“There were some strong performances,” he said. “I thought Sam Wood in the centre was solid, he made some good defensive reads and carried the ball with some purpose and broke the line on a couple of occasions.

“Oliver Wilson played a strong game. He was nice and direct with his carries, he’ll be better for his minutes and I’m sure he’ll grow as a person from the experience.

“Brad O’Neill was very strong defensively, I really liked what he was about defensively and he took some opportunities to run which is pleasing.

“Elliot Minchella played some good minutes, was solid in the middle of the field and played tough.

"He probably didn’t get his hands on the ball as much as he probably wanted to in terms of that ball-playing role that he plays at Hull KR, but that’s probably a reflection of the limited practice that we’ve done.

“All four of those will certainly be a lot better for the experience and they will go back to their clubs with that in mind, focusing on playing well for their club.

"And that should allow them to be considered at the end of the season for the Samoa Tests.”

Although he missed the trip, coach Wane managed to get his message across during the half-time interval, after England had started slowly and trailed 8-0.

"Shaun messaged our analyst at half-time and gave a couple of pointers with regard to some of the things that we needed to do a little bit better," revealed Last., who is Steve McNamara's assistant at Catalans Dragons

"He wasn’t happy, obviously, with our contact in defence in that first half. We were a little bit loose in certain aspects. That message was delivered to the players at half-time.

"I thought there were periods where we looked really, really strong and periods where we were a little bit off the mark and not quite at the level that we need to be at for England.

"There are lessons to learn. We’ll have a look at it on the video and we’ll certainly be a lot better for that come the end of the season against Samoa.”

Wane's absence was not the only disruption England suffered in the lead-up, with the flight over from Manchester Airport being delayed by SEVEN hours, in addition to Last's initial arrival in the UK from the south of France also being held up.

“We’ve had a fair bit of disruption this week," he added. "Obviously my non-appearance on the first day (of camp) due to a flight issue, Shaun Wane’s issue with his ankle operation… But we are happy to come away from a Test match with a win. It’s Test match football, very difficult, and to come away with a win. We’re pleased with that.”

France stunned the visitors by taking a third-minute lead when Fouad Yaha raced on to Arthur Mourgue's bouncing kick to score a converted try in the corner.

England struggled to get going and when Mourgue converted a 20th-minute penalty to put France 8-0 up, Wane's side had not created a scoring chance.

But that changed shortly afterwards as England clicked into gear to run in four tries in just over 10 minutes to turn their deficit into an 18-8 half-time advantage.

Former Standish High School student Welsby touched down in the corner, Ash Handley finished off two moves out wide on the right and opposite wing Tom Johnstone also went over.

England were forced to defend for the first 20 minutes after the restart before Matty Nicholson ran on to Smith's clever kick to score, with Welsby going over for his second try five minutes later.

Smith took his conversion tally to four after captain George Williams – another Standish High old-boy – had darted over and Johnstone scored his second try to complete the scoring.

Both England's men and women faced France on Saturday as part of French rugby league's 90th anniversary celebrations.

England are next in action when they face Samoa in a two-Test series, the first at Wigan on October 27 and the second at Headingley the following Saturday.

France: Mourgue; Yaha, Laguerre, Griffier, Miloudi; Rouge, Fages; Navarrete, Da Costa, Bousquet, Goudemand, Seguier, Garcia.

Interchanges: Tison, Chan, Sangare, Maria.

England: Welsby (St Helens); Johnstone (Catalans), Newman (Leeds), Wood (Castleford), Handley (Leeds); Williams (Warrington), Smith (Wigan); Lees (St Helens), O'Neill (Wigan), Thompson (Wigan), Currie (Warrington), Nicholson (Warrington), Minchella (Hull KR).