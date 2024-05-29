Keely Hodgkinson named in GB team for European Athletics Championships in Rome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keely Hodgkinson has been named to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The Atherton-born athlete recently delivered a massive statement of intent ahead of this summer's Olympic Games in Paris by recording the fastest time in the world this year at the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

She also claimed 800m silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Keely Hodgkinson has been selected to represent Team GB in Rome

The European Championships will take place over six days from June 7-12, beginning eight weeks before the start of the athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Hodgkinson will look to defend her European crown in the women's 800m as will Matthew Hudson-Smith in the men’s 400m, having emerged victorious in the 2022 edition of the competition.

They both received wildcard entries for this year’s competition.

The men's 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams will also look to defend their title.

Head coach Paula Dunn commented: “I am really pleased with the team we have announced that will compete in the European Athletics Championships.

"It is incredibly strong with a high number of athletes feeling that Rome will form an important part of their preparations for Paris.

“For some athletes, winning a medal in Rome will be the perfect preparation for the Olympics, for others competing here will provide a benchmark as to where they are knowing that their peak performance needs to come at the start of August.

“There is also a good blend of athletes who can use this championship to step up and fuel their aims of qualifying for Paris and onto Tokyo World Championships in 2025.”

At the 2022 European Championships, Great Britain won 20 medals - including six golds.

"I would like to win as many medals as possible in my career,” the 22-year-old, trained by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife Jenny Meadows, said recently.

"I’d love to look back on my career and say I did this many European Championships and I won this many medals. I don’t want anything to go to waste.”