Tom Aspinall has mixed feelings about UFC's upcoming supershow in Manchester

Tom Aspinall at Wigan's Robin Park Arena, where he regularly trains

But the interim world heavyweight champion does feel for the fans who will have to wait until breakfast time on Sunday before Aspinall makes his long awaited appearance in the Octagon.

UFC 304 will be the first sports event to be held at the new Co-op Live arena on July 27.

While the prelims will start at 11pm - to cater for the lucrative American TV market - the main card is not expected to commence until 3am local time.

Aspinall is almost certain to be the headline event on home soil in the north west, which means an even longer wait for his fans in attendance.

“As an athlete, as a fighter, in all honesty it doesn’t make that much difference,” said Aspinall, on his YouTube channel.

“Probably for a couple of weeks before I’ll have to wake up and train at that time or stay up or whatever.

"I’ve flown across the world multiple times and fought in different time zones. So, it’s not as bad as that.

"As a fan who wants to watch it live, I think it is absolutely terrible. It’s just not fair on the fans, not fair on the UK fans.

“Predominantly it’s an American audience, so I understand that they want to sell to them.

"But why can’t they sell to them in the afternoon, which is our evening time?

"Why can’t the Americans watch it in the afternoon and the UK fans, the Manchester fans, the European fans can all fly to the event and sell out this new arena.

"I mean, it’s going to sell out regardless. We’re very, very, very lucky to have a pay-per-view in Manchester. Very lucky, but UK MMA, let’s put it on UK time.”

Aspinall’s opponent has not yet been confirmed, although a rematch with Curtis Blaydes – against whom Aspinall blew out his knee in the opening seconds back in July, 2022 – has been mooted.