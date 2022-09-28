Wigan's Jack Grundy picks off highly-rated opponent
Wigan's Jack Grundy is on a roll after winning a unanimous decision over one of Ireland's biggest prospects.
The 17-year-old - son of former UFC fighter and Commonwealth Games medalist Mike - won a bronze medal at welterweight in the recent Youth World Championships.
And he followed it up by dominating all three rounds against the highly-rated Michael Shields in Preston.
Indeed, Grundy junior almost finished it early with a head kick and a D’Arce choke, but the judges saw enough to hand him the victory anyway.
Jack and Mike will be competing this weekend at 'GrappleFest' in Liverpool - the first time a father and son will have fought on the same show.
“I fully believe that he’s going to go further than anything I’ve ever done,” said Mike. “Obviously, I never pushed my son to do [MMA]. He’s just always done it.
"He’s wrestled in the UK, Jiu Jitsu is going great. So he has followed my footsteps.”