Wigan's Jack Grundy picks off highly-rated opponent

The 17-year-old - son of former UFC fighter and Commonwealth Games medalist Mike - won a bronze medal at welterweight in the recent Youth World Championships.

And he followed it up by dominating all three rounds against the highly-rated Michael Shields in Preston.

Jack Grundy emerges victorious

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Grundy junior almost finished it early with a head kick and a D’Arce choke, but the judges saw enough to hand him the victory anyway.

Jack and Mike will be competing this weekend at 'GrappleFest' in Liverpool - the first time a father and son will have fought on the same show.

“I fully believe that he’s going to go further than anything I’ve ever done,” said Mike. “Obviously, I never pushed my son to do [MMA]. He’s just always done it.

"He’s wrestled in the UK, Jiu Jitsu is going great. So he has followed my footsteps.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Grundy

Mike Grundy

Jack Grundy and Mike Grundy in training