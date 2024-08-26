Wigan's Muhammad Mokaev makes huge career decision after exit from UFC

Muhammad Mokaev boasts an unbeaten record as a professional

Wigan's Muhammad Mokaev has bounced back from his release from UFC by re-signing with the Brave Combat Federation.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Dagestan before moving to Wigan a decade ago as a refugee, was surprisingly cut by UFC last month despite boasting an unbeaten professional record.

UFC chief Dana White hinted after the promotion’s recent show at the Co-op Live in Manchester – during which Mokaev overcame Manel Kape via a unanimous points decision - that the decision was taken due to his out-of-octagon behaviour, which the company's bookers 'were not fans of'.

However, Mokaev is back in the game after joining the Bahrain-based Brace CF, with whom he competed between 2020 and joining UFC in 2022.

And his new employers are celebrating a real coup after bringing 'the best athlete in the world' back into their ranks.

‘’There has been an unjust persecution of his character and attempts to use defamation to feed personal vendettas, and it is evidently clear that there are no clear reasons as to why the best athlete in the world cannot compete,” said Brave CF president Mohammad Shahid.

“This is not what the sport is all about, and for BRAVE CF to have him back is fantastic, and he now can become a voice for all these challenges. Not only that, his return solidifies our ethos to have the best fight the best irrespective of any other variable, be it of creed, sex, colour or marketability.

“We would like to welcome back Muhammad Mokaev, an undefeated superstar, who is an amateur legend, with two IMMAF world titles, and someone who has proven to be the best flyweight in the world, with no losses to his amateur or professional record. This is a very exciting time for Brave CF.”

White had predicted Mokaev's next career move would be with the Professional Fighters League - but they do not have a flyweight division.

It’s been an eventful few days for Mokaev, who confirmed he was doing ‘well’ after being involved in a car crash in his native Dagestan at the end of last week.

"Alhamdulillah, I'm well, out from hospital," he tweeted. "Thank you for the support! I have been tested on high level at this stage of my career and I will be back stronger."