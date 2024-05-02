Harry Cunliffe is currently the youngest competing driver in Europe in drifting

Having recently turned 12, he is the youngest competing driver in Europe with no age cap, and recently won a Championship in Scotland at the Ecumaster Winter Battles.

Harry took an interest in the sport at the age of 10 after watching his father behind the wheel, with the aims of one day going pro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also listed in the top eight during an Ireland versus the rest of the world competition, having been given a wildcard.

His mother, Toni Cunliffe, explained: “Me and his father have always been into classic cars, so he’s always been around ‘petrolheads’.

“We build custom cars as a business, and his dad started drifting two years ago and Harry would have been nine then.

“When he was 10, he wanted to have a go and he’s flown from there ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so proud of him. When he first started, it was just a little bit of fun. But he’s gone on to do things like Ireland versus the world, and we thought, ‘Hang on a minute, he might have something here.’

“We entered him into KD racing, and every round he was coming away with the trophy and scoring really high.

“He absolutely loves it. He’s hungry for it and it is all he wants to do.

“He wants to be a professional drifter. It's all he wants.