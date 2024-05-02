Youngest competing drifter in Europe enjoys recent success

Local lad Harry Cunliffe recently enjoyed success in motorsport drifting, crowned a champion in Scotland.
Published 2nd May 2024
Harry Cunliffe is currently the youngest competing driver in Europe in drifting

Having recently turned 12, he is the youngest competing driver in Europe with no age cap, and recently won a Championship in Scotland at the Ecumaster Winter Battles.

Harry took an interest in the sport at the age of 10 after watching his father behind the wheel, with the aims of one day going pro.

He was also listed in the top eight during an Ireland versus the rest of the world competition, having been given a wildcard.

His mother, Toni Cunliffe, explained: “Me and his father have always been into classic cars, so he’s always been around ‘petrolheads’.

“We build custom cars as a business, and his dad started drifting two years ago and Harry would have been nine then.

“When he was 10, he wanted to have a go and he’s flown from there ever since.

“We’re so proud of him. When he first started, it was just a little bit of fun. But he’s gone on to do things like Ireland versus the world, and we thought, ‘Hang on a minute, he might have something here.’

“We entered him into KD racing, and every round he was coming away with the trophy and scoring really high.

“He absolutely loves it. He’s hungry for it and it is all he wants to do.

“He wants to be a professional drifter. It's all he wants.

"It is his dream and we are so proud.”

