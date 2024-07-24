‘A real energy about the town at the moment’ - Matt Peet on momentum ahead of top-of-the-table clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Peet believes there’s a ‘real energy’ in Wigan as the Warriors head coach looks ahead to the top-of-the-table Super League clash against Warrington Wolves.

The reigning champions haven’t lost at home since May 2023 - an impressive 17 consecutive victories - with Sam Burgess’ outfit looking to avenge their Challenge Cup defeat and put an end to the club’s formidable home form.

Wigan Warriors face Warrington Wolves for the first time since their Challenge Cup Final encounter on Friday

“There’s a real energy about the town at the moment,” Wigan boss Peet said.

“I feel our last two home games against Leigh and St Helens, there has been a fantastic feeling around the stadium, the fan village and around the town.

“Our fans have liked the way we have been performing and with recent things going on around the town, including the concerts at Robin Park and the way Wigan Athletic approached last season, it feels like there’s a bit of momentum at the moment and I hope our players put in a quality performance to get our fans in the game as Warrington will contribute to a great atmosphere as well.”

Just two points separate Friday’s teams on the Super League table, although the Cherry and Whites have a game in hand against local rivals Leigh Leopards.

Warrington head into the much-anticipated Round 19 clash with four wins on the bounce, including the recent hard-fought 24-10 victory over St Helens, while Wigan will look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Hull FC.

The 24-22 result at the MKM Stadium ended their 10-game winning run, but only marked their third defeat of the season in a year that has seen them crowned world champions and lift the Challenge Cup for a record-extending 21st time.

“We don’t get too excited when we play well or when we have good days, and equally, although it hurt at the weekend, we look forward to learning and responding. That’s what we’re focused on,” Peet said.

“We look at every performance, we look at what we did well but more importantly, we look at where we can be better.

“Warrington are a quality outfit, and I think we saw in the first fixture (against Wigan) that they’ve got that strength in depth.

“It seems that whatever players put on that Warrington shirt this year, play with a real commitment on both sides of the ball.

“They’re a good team. Every week I feel they’ve been energetic and motivated, so I don’t feel like it’s going to be a case of them raising their game for us.

“They’ve been consistently committed, particularly defensively, and they’ve got some star talent as well.