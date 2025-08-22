Abbas Miski of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors winger Abbas Miski made an impressive return to action last week, with his key attributes proving invaluable to Matt Peet’s side.

The Lebanon international made just his second appearance in three months last week, having battled a knee injury for the majority of the season so far. Miski was good value on his return to action, racking up 158 metres from 23 carries in their 10-6 narrow defeat to Hull KR last Friday, registering five tackle busts in the process.

The 30-year-old might not often get his name in the headlines or pick up the Player of the Match awards like Jai Field and Bevan French, but his incredible work rate and the work he does out of yardage and the backfield are what his teammates and coaches truly appreciate.

Miski has been limited to just eight Super League appearances this season, which has undoubtedly been a blow to the Warriors, given that he is one of the best set-starters in the competition with his explosive carries out of his own end.

Warriors coach Peet was pleased with Miski’s return to action, and likes the fact they have strength in depth in those wing positions as Super League enters the business end of the season.

"He’s worked hard, he seems like he’s got his body in probably the best place it’s been so far this year,” said Peet.

"We’ve got a bit of competition for places there now with him and Zach (Eckersley), and Adam (Keighran) on that right edge, Jacob Douglas and Christian Wade as well, but I thought it was a good return. It was an intense game, and for him not to play for so long, it was pretty impressive what he did.”

Miski has retained his spot in Peet’s 21-man squad for Sunday’s Round 23 clash with Wakefield Trinity at the Brick Community Stadium. The experienced winger, who was born in Australia to Lebanese parents, has seven tries to his name in eight league matches so far in 2025, and 60 tries in 74 games for the Warriors following his arrival from London Broncos ahead of the 2022 campaign.