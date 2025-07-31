Adam Keighran celebrates scoring a try for Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend

Although there were conversations to be had with his young family, Adam Keighran admits it was an easy decision to commit his long-term future to Wigan Warriors.

The Australian centre was due to be out of contract at the end of this season, but he recently signed a new three-year deal, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until the end of the 2028 season.

Keighran admits he and his young family had to weigh up whether to head back to Australia to reunite with their extended family, but that he didn’t want to be playing anywhere else than with the reigning Super League champions.

"Obviously, there were tough conversations that we were going to be away from our family back home,” said Keighran.

"But I’ve also said, when someone gets here at Wigan, they don’t want to leave, and that was my attitude towards it as well, so it wasn’t tough to re-sign with the club. I’m loving that I have (re-signed), and I’m looking forward to three more years.”

Keighran has scored 15 tries and kicked 152 goals in 48 appearances for the Warriors since arriving from Catalans Dragons ahead of last season.

The goal-kicking centre played a crucial role in helping Wigan complete an unprecedented Grand Slam in his first season, with Matt Peet’s side having won the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League Grand Final in 2024.

Keighran highlighted the club’s culture as one of the driving factors behind his decision to extend.

"You touch on the word culture, and that’s the biggest thing that we have here,” he added. “We always touch on it as a group as a whole, to build the culture in the club.

"The people here that make that, from the CEO (Kris Radlinski) all the way down to the players, every staff member, everyone has to build that culture within the club.

"Everyone is invested, that’s what makes it such a good culture, and once you’re in it, you don’t want to leave, and that’s evident with a lot of the players. That’s why a lot of the boys sign long-term deals because they don’t want to leave here. I can’t credit the club enough for the way they build that culture.”

Keighran hails from sunny Sydney, but he says he, his wife Taylee and their young children are enjoying the English lifestyle in Wigan.

"It is a bit different, but I say to everyone who asks me, it is probably one of the friendliest communities I’ve ever lived in,” Keighran added.

"Everyone that I associate with has been welcoming from the beginning.

"I’ve already touched on the club, but the club has got so many good people inside it that it makes coming to work enjoyable.

"I’ve made some great relationships away from here as well through being here at Wigan, which have excelled because of how friendly and welcoming people are.

"I can’t fault it at all. I’ve loved my time here so far, and I say it to everyone who asks me. I’m loving every bit of it.”