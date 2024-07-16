Adam Keighran: Wigan Warriors make appeal decision on Australian centre ahead of Hull FC clash
The 27-year-old Australian was hit with a one-match suspension for a Grade B dangerous throw/lift following Friday’s 16-12 derby victory at The Brick Community Stadium.
The reigning champions have decided to appeal the decision made by the match review panel on Monday in an attempt to make Keighran available for Saturday’s trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull FC.
Prop forward Ethan Havard was also fined £250 for a Grade B head contact charge following the win over Paul Wellens’ Saints.
Hull’s Denive Balmforth was charged with Grade B dangerous contact following the side’s defeat to Hull KR, but will be available for Saturday’s Super League Round 18 fixture.
He was fined £250, while Huddersfield Giants duo Andre Savelio and Sam Hewitt received respective two-match suspensions, as well as a one-match ban for Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape following their clash on Saturday.
