Sam Tomkins makes League Leaders’ Shield prediction with Wigan Warriors boasting impressive form
The result saw Matt Peet’s Warriors extend their winning run to 10 games in all competitions, and strengthened their position at the top of the table, now four points clear of Warrington Wolves and Hull KR, and six ahead of their rivals following the Round 17 thriller.
Wigan have 11 games remaining of the regular 2024 campaign - including their game in hand over Leigh, which has been scheduled for August with three fixtures in 10 days to open the month with clashes also against Huddersfield and Leeds .
Eight of Wigan’s remaining matches are to be played at The Brick Community Stadium, and the reigning champions haven’t lost at home since May 2023 - 17 consecutive wins.
And former England captain and two-time Man of Steel Tomkins has backed the Cherry & Whites to finish first place.
“It’ll be a top one finish for Wigan I think,” Tomkins said on Sky Sports.
“I think everybody else now is competing for that other spot to have a home semi-final.
“They’ve got 11 games left, they’ve not lost their previous 10 - they’d have to have a disaster to not win the League Leaders’ now.
“And obviously Matty Peet is a smart bloke, he’s not going to dwell on that fact and I’m sure to the players will be saying they’ve got a lot to fight for, which they do, but everyone else is going for second place now.
“Wigan are too good.”
