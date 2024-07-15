Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Legendary Warriors full-back Sam Tomkins believes his former club will claim the 2024 League Leaders’ Shield later this year, making the prediction following Wigan’s recent 16-12 derby victory over St Helens.

The result saw Matt Peet’s Warriors extend their winning run to 10 games in all competitions, and strengthened their position at the top of the table, now four points clear of Warrington Wolves and Hull KR, and six ahead of their rivals following the Round 17 thriller.

Eight of Wigan’s remaining matches are to be played at The Brick Community Stadium, and the reigning champions haven’t lost at home since May 2023 - 17 consecutive wins.

And former England captain and two-time Man of Steel Tomkins has backed the Cherry & Whites to finish first place.

“It’ll be a top one finish for Wigan I think,” Tomkins said on Sky Sports.

“I think everybody else now is competing for that other spot to have a home semi-final.

“They’ve got 11 games left, they’ve not lost their previous 10 - they’d have to have a disaster to not win the League Leaders’ now.

“And obviously Matty Peet is a smart bloke, he’s not going to dwell on that fact and I’m sure to the players will be saying they’ve got a lot to fight for, which they do, but everyone else is going for second place now.

“Wigan are too good.”