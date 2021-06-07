Anthony Gelling leaves Leigh Centurions to go home for "personal reasons"

Anthony Gelling spent six years at Wigan

The 30-year-old Cook Islands international, who played for Warrington in 2020, joined the newly-promoted Centurions on a short-term contract in April and played six matches.

During that time he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court in May when he was cleared of grievous bodily harm.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont said: "I would like to personally thank Anthony on behalf of everyone at the club for the fantastic job he has done.

"To have come to England under the circumstances he did and to have ripped in and applied himself in the manner evident in his performances speaks volumes for him.

"It was clearly a difficult time for him whilst he was here, yet he was outstanding in everything he did and extremely committed to the club, the coaching staff and his team-mates.

"It is a massive loss to us to see him head home but we fully understand his reasons and hope everything works out for him.

"The lads put everything into yesterday for his last game and whilst we didn't get the win, we had a beer together to wish Gels fair well and show our appreciation of his efforts.

"I wish him a safe onward journey and every success. I look forward to seeing him play in the World Cup and would love to see him return to our club in the future."

The Auckland-born Gelling spent six years with Wigan and was part of the team that beat Warrington in the 2016 Grand Final.