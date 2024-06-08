Bevan French admits Challenge Cup win was 'pretty emotional' - after losing his mum to MND

Bevan French won the Lance Todd Trophy as Wigan beat Warrington 18-8 at Wembley to win the Challenge Cup again

Lance Todd Trophy winner Bevan French acknowledged Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup victory was made even more emotional given the passing of Rob Burrow in the lead-up to the final.

Burrow lost his battle against motor neurone disease a week before the Wembley showpiece, and he was honoured before the game with a minute's silence and on the seven-minute mark with a minute's applause - to denote his shirt number.

The game even kicked off at 3.07pm as the sport honoured a true great - but Burrow's passing held extra significance for French, who lost his mother to the same condition a couple of years ago.

At the time, French was sidelined with a long-term injury problem, and Wigan allowed him to return to Australia for several months to be with her.

French has already acknowledged his debt of gratitude to the club for the way they supported him during such a difficult time.

And his stand-out performance in the 18-8 victory over Warrington was the perfect way to honour the memories of Burrow and his mother.

"A couple of years ago now I lost my mum to the same thing," he said in the post-match press conference. "Coming back after that, from my lay-off, my first trophy win was in the Challenge Cup, the last one we won.

"And leading into this week, Rob obviously being such a legend of the sport, and the impact he had on everyone, and it's unfortunate for him and his family.

"That connected to me emotionally, and it was sort of a driving factor behind me this week especially.

"Rob passing away...the Challenge Cup final...which was the first trophy I won after my mum's passing...yeah it was pretty emotional."

Coach Matty Peet also referenced French's situation when asked how much the win meant to the club given the events of the past seven days.

"I think it's been a very emotional week for everyone connected with rugby league," said Peet. "Rob is such a special character, and it's stirred up a lot of emotion for everyone.

"The way that Rob and his family have held themselves, what they've been through...Bevan won't mind me saying I know it's stirred up a lot of emotions for him.

"We all love Rob Burrow and his family,. and what they stand for.