Bevan French: Wigan Warriors chief details contract negotiations for superstar

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski admits the club had been working patiently on a deal to secure Bevan French for ‘pretty much’ the rest of his career.
By Josh McAllister
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:42 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 16:58 BST
The reigning Man of Steel has agreed to a new four-year contract with the club until the end of 2028 - and at the age of 28, the stand-off is likely to see out the rest of his playing days at the DW Stadium in the Super League.

French made the mid-season switch from the NRL in 2019 and has gone on to claim a Challenge Cup, two League Leaders’ Shields and a Super League title to date.

He was also a part of the historic side that defeated Penrith Panthers 16-12 in the World Club Challenge earlier in February, while his spectacular effort was ruled out in the second half for offside as he chased down Harry Smith’s long-range kick from the scrum.

French openly admitted his desire of one day returning down under - having previously made 47 appearances for Parramatta Eels - but has opted to see out his career in cherry and white.

Detailing the contract, Wigan’s chief executive Radlinski said: “We have worked patiently with Bevan to get a deal that pretty much secures the rest of his career at Wigan.

“Ever since Bevan arrived, he has committed himself wholeheartedly to our club.

"This is a great gift for the Wigan fans and its community.

"We get the privilege of watching one of the most talented players of his generation entertain us for four more years.“

